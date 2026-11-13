Melissa Joan Hart revealed she's working on listening more and lecturing less while raising her three sons. BY: MEGA

Melissa Joan Hart is learning that sometimes the best parenting advice is to say less.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, who turned 50 in April, recently opened up to AARP’s Movies & TV for Grownups about raising her three sons and the conscious effort she’s making to listen more instead of constantly offering advice.

The actress also revealed how she connects with her children through music, although keeping up with them at amusement parks is becoming a different story.

Melissa Joan Hart Is Learning to Lecture Her Sons Less

The ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ star shares three sons with her husband, Mark Wilkerson. BY: MEGA

In a recent interview, Hart admitted she’s working on changing the way she communicates with her children as they grow older.

“I’m really working these days on not doing that, on just being present, listening to them,” she explained, referring to her tendency to lecture.

The actress shares three sons, Mason, Braydon and Tucker, with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, whom she married in 2003.

As her boys get older, Hart is focusing on being present and giving them space to express themselves rather than always jumping in with parental guidance.

Melissa Joan Hart Bonds With Her Kids Over ’90s Rock

The family bonds over music from Green Day to Smashing Pumpkins. BY: MEGA

One activity that brings the family together is their shared taste in music.

“They actually enjoy our music, my husband and I,” Hart revealed.

“We like ’90s rock, and so we go to concerts like Green Day and Bush and Smashing Pumpkins,” she added.

While some parents struggle to find common interests with their teenagers, Hart has discovered that the music she and her husband grew up listening to provides an opportunity to spend quality time with her sons.

However, the actress admitted that not every family outing is quite as easy to keep up with.

After a recent trip to Universal, Hart discovered that her tolerance for roller coasters isn’t what it used to be.

“I could only do so many. My brain started to rattle,” she joked.

Melissa Joan Hart Is Embracing Life at 50

The actress celebrated her 50th birthday in April. BY: MEGA

Hart’s changing approach to parenting comes as she celebrates another major milestone: turning 50.

Rather than dreading the birthday, the former child star has been embracing the occasion and encouraging others to do the same.

“I think it’s an accomplishment,” she said. “We’re trying at every turn to have longevity and feel great. And I think that 50 is something to be celebrated.”

Hart also explained why she believes birthdays deserve to be celebrated while loved ones are still around to enjoy them.

“If I was dead, would you come to my funeral?” she recalled asking guests at her birthday celebration.

When everyone said yes, she responded, “Well, I don’t want you at my funeral. I want you at my birthday party while I’m still alive.”

The ‘Sabrina’ Star Reflects on Growing Up Alongside Her Fans

The former child star reflected on growing older alongside the fans who watched her on television. BY: MEGA

The actress is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the 35th anniversary of Clarissa Explains It All.

Hart said fans frequently tell her, “I grew up with you,” reflecting on the lasting influence of both shows.