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Bunnie Xo Jokes About Massive Poster of Herself Being Removed From Ex Jelly Roll’s Bar: ‘I Want It’
By Ereine Marie Aspera,7 days ago
Bunnie Xo is having a little fun with the latest drama surrounding her former husband Jelly Roll’s Nashville bar.
On Thursday, November 12, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 46, reacted after a video surfaced showing workers removing a giant pin-up poster of her from Goodnight Nashville and loading it onto a truck.
Rather than letting the situation go without comment, Bunnie Xo poked fun at the incident in a new Instagram post.
‘Why Am I in It?’
She shared a video of herself lip-syncing to 50 Cent’s iconic “Why am I in it?” rant.
“When the life-size cutout of you gets loaded onto the back of a dump truck in broad daylight, and you weren’t even offered it,” she quipped in the caption, adding, “Who has it? I want it.”
Bunnie Xo’s Poster Was Removed
As OK! previously reported, the massive pin-up image was reportedly removed from Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville following the former couple’s split. TMZ obtained footage of workers carrying the oversized display out of the venue on Wednesday, November 11.
The poster showed Bunnie Xo posing in a tight-fitting bathing suit, high heels and sparkling anklets. Her hip tattoo was also on display as she posed in front of a wall decorated with vintage speakers.
The larger-than-life image once hung above the bar, making it visible to customers inside the establishment. Workers were later spotted placing it in the back of a truck before driving away. It’s still unclear where the display ended up.
Bunnie Xo’s Name Still Appears at Goodnight Nashville
Despite the poster’s removal, Bunnie Xo’s name remains part of the bar’s setup. Goodnight Nashville also features a second-floor space called “XO Bunnie’s,” which the establishment’s website promotes as an “unforgettable experience on Broadway.”
“During the day, local cover bands capture the essence of Nashville, paired perfectly with our curated cocktails and southern-inspired food selections,” the website continues. “By night, Bunnie’s transforms into a vibrant nightlife destination, featuring VIP services and DJs who bring the club to life.”
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Finalize Their Divorce
The poster’s removal comes months after the former couple officially went their separate ways. In May, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., citing irreconcilable differences.
By July, Bunnie Xo had already been spotted sharing a kiss with her new boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, at Goodnight Nashville, the same month her divorce from the country singer was finalized.
Wolf has since opened up about their romance, describing their connection as “super real.”
“I think the air is pretty clear,” Wolf told Us Weekly on September 29. “You know, having the time of my life with an amazing person, and I’m just happy that I’m here and get to be here.”