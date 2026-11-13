Bunnie Xo reacted after her massive pin-up poster was removed from ex-husband Jelly Roll’s bar. BY: MEGA; @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo is having a little fun with the latest drama surrounding her former husband Jelly Roll’s Nashville bar.

On Thursday, November 12, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 46, reacted after a video surfaced showing workers removing a giant pin-up poster of her from Goodnight Nashville and loading it onto a truck.

Rather than letting the situation go without comment, Bunnie Xo poked fun at the incident in a new Instagram post.

‘Why Am I in It?’

Bunnie Xo poked fun at the removal of her massive pin-up poster from ex-husband Jelly Roll’s Nashville bar. BY: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM

She shared a video of herself lip-syncing to 50 Cent’s iconic “Why am I in it?” rant.

“When the life-size cutout of you gets loaded onto the back of a dump truck in broad daylight, and you weren’t even offered it,” she quipped in the caption, adding, “Who has it? I want it.”

Bunnie Xo’s Poster Was Removed

The ‘Dumb Blonde’ host shared an Instagram video lip-syncing to 50 Cent’s iconic rant after footage of the removal went viral. BY: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, the massive pin-up image was reportedly removed from Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville following the former couple’s split. TMZ obtained footage of workers carrying the oversized display out of the venue on Wednesday, November 11.

The poster showed Bunnie Xo posing in a tight-fitting bathing suit, high heels and sparkling anklets. Her hip tattoo was also on display as she posed in front of a wall decorated with vintage speakers.

The larger-than-life image once hung above the bar, making it visible to customers inside the establishment. Workers were later spotted placing it in the back of a truck before driving away. It’s still unclear where the display ended up.

Bunnie Xo’s Name Still Appears at Goodnight Nashville

The oversized display featured Bunnie Xo wearing a swimsuit, high heels and sparkling anklets. BY: MEGA

Despite the poster’s removal, Bunnie Xo’s name remains part of the bar’s setup. Goodnight Nashville also features a second-floor space called “XO Bunnie’s,” which the establishment’s website promotes as an “unforgettable experience on Broadway.”

“During the day, local cover bands capture the essence of Nashville, paired perfectly with our curated cocktails and southern-inspired food selections,” the website continues. “By night, Bunnie’s transforms into a vibrant nightlife destination, featuring VIP services and DJs who bring the club to life.”

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Finalize Their Divorce

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, and the former couple finalized their separation in July. BY: MEGA

The poster’s removal comes months after the former couple officially went their separate ways. In May, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., citing irreconcilable differences.

By July, Bunnie Xo had already been spotted sharing a kiss with her new boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, at Goodnight Nashville, the same month her divorce from the country singer was finalized.

Wolf has since opened up about their romance, describing their connection as “super real.”

“I think the air is pretty clear,” Wolf told Us Weekly on September 29. “You know, having the time of my life with an amazing person, and I’m just happy that I’m here and get to be here.”