Michael Douglas recalled a lunch interview with a journalist who allegedly ‘hadn't read’ his memoir. BY: MEGA; MOSTLY SHEENIUS WITH CHARLIE SHEEN/YOUTUBE

Michael Douglas is looking back on an uncomfortable interview with a journalist who apparently hadn’t read his memoir before sitting down with him.

During a Wednesday, November 11, appearance on the “Mostly Sheenius” podcast, the Ant-Man star recalled an especially frustrating lunch interview with a reporter from a British publication while promoting his book, One Helluva Ride.

The conversation came up after host Charlie Sheen shared his own experiences with journalists who showed up to interviews without reading his memoir.

A Reporter ‘Hadn’t Read the Book’

Michael Douglas recalled an uncomfortable lunch interview with a British journalist who apparently hadn’t read his memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride.’ BY: MOSTLY SHEENIUS WITH CHARLIE SHEEN/YOUTUBE

“I ran into so many situations where somebody hadn’t read the book,” the podcast host began. “And that would have been fine if they had just told me that they hadn’t, right?”

“So I would wind up in these interviews. I would wind up in these shows for hours telling the stories that are in the book that I think were written a lot better than I can sit in a chair and tell them to a stranger,” Sheen, who also released his memoir The Book of Sheen: A Memoir in September 2025, added. “So I literally made a vow, when I was going through that and planning this show, that if anybody ever came on with their book, I would never do that to them.”

Douglas Opened Up About a Frustrating Interview

During an appearance on Charlie Sheen’s podcast, the actor explained how easily he could recognize when interviewers were unfamiliar with his work. BY: MOSTLY SHEENIUS WITH CHARLIE SHEEN/YOUTUBE

Douglas agreed with Sheen’s frustration and explained that he could usually recognize when an interviewer hadn’t bothered to check his work.

“Your s— detector, now that I’ve been doing this for a little while with the book, tells you pretty quickly if they haven’t read it. Or if they’re busy and they have some assistants giving them notes,” Douglas said. “Not knowing all that [from reading the book], it was painful. It was painful.”

The 82-year-old actor then shared an example from his own book tour, recalling a lengthy lunch with a journalist that left him questioning the entire experience.

“We spent an hour and a half [and] there was nothing about the book,” he added.

Douglas Said the Journalist’s Article Was the Only Bad Review

Michael Douglas said the journalist spent an hour and a half with him without discussing his book. BY: MEGA

Unfortunately, the uncomfortable encounter didn’t end when the lunch was over. Douglas explained that he became even more concerned after the journalist’s review was published early in his book’s press cycle.

“When the article came out, I kind of caught it and told Shane Salerno, my co-writer, about it. I said, ‘Keep an eye on this.’ And sure enough — it was the only bad one, it was right at the top — I went, ‘Oh god, I’m gonna have three weeks of this stuff,’” he shared. “And that was the only one that was so obvious that she had not read it.”

Sheen was equally baffled by the situation, pointing out that such an experience could damage a journalist’s chances of getting another interview with the same celebrity.

Sheen then asked, “Don’t they know that that’s the last time we’re ever going to agree to speak to them?”

Douglas agreed, adding that readers also noticed something was missing from the story.

“What the f— was that about?” he recalled fans asking. “You just obviously didn’t like the guy and there was nothing — he was there to talk about his book. You had nothing to say about the book.”

What’s Inside Michael Douglas’ Memoir?

The ‘Ant-Man’ star later discovered that the interview resulted in the only negative article published during his memoir’s early press cycle. BY: MEGA

Released on October 6, One Helluva Ride offers an intimate look at Douglas’ life, including his family struggles, relationships, health battles and decades-long career in Hollywood.

The book also reflected on The Kominsky Method alum’s connection to the characters he’s portrayed throughout his profession.

“I spent a significant portion of my career playing some version of the modern, flawed, American male. You’ll see from these pages that it wasn’t exactly a stretch for me,” the book description states.