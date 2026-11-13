Rylee Sage shared her experience trying to return a defective tripod to Best Buy. BY: @RYLEE_SAGE/TIKTOK

“All I wanted was some clarity,” Rylee Sage said after a frustrating experience trying to return a defective tripod to Best Buy.

The customer shared a TikTok video, explaining that an employee allegedly refused to exchange her Sunpak tripod, even though she brought it back in its original packaging.

Rylee Sage Says Best Buy Refused To Exchange Her Defective Tripod

The customer explained that the loose screw prevented her from attaching a camera to the Sunpak tripod. BY: @RYLEE_SAGE/TIKTOK

Sage explained that the screw holding the camera plate was loose and spun freely, making it impossible to attach her camera.

She also brought a smaller replacement tripod to exchange it, but the associate reportedly told her the return window had closed.

The employee allegedly handed her a warranty slip without a phone number and did not offer much explanation. Sage eventually left with the defective tripod, no refund and no replacement. The experience also left her unwilling to visit that particular store again.

Best Buy’s Return Window Left The Customer Frustrated

Best Buy’s standard return policy allowed most customers 15 days to bring back eligible purchases. BY: @RYLEE_SAGE/TIKTOK

Best Buy generally allows customers 15 days to return most products.

Sage said she was unaware of the 15-day policy. She did not ask for a receipt when purchasing the tripod and could not remember the exact purchase date when she visited the store.

The associate reportedly did not explain the deadline until Sage was already at the counter. The warranty slip also lacked the manufacturer’s phone number, which she expected to find on the document.

Instead, it listed the product’s serial number, transaction date and store location. After looking through the information, Sage realized she was 15 days past the return deadline.

Best Buy Shoppers Have Faced Similar Return Policy Concerns

Rylee Sage said the warranty slip listed the tripod’s serial number, transaction date and store location. BY: @RYLEE_SAGE/TIKTOK

Sage’s experience comes amid ongoing complaints about Best Buy’s return rules, particularly the short window for most purchases.

For comparison, Target and Walmart generally offer 30-day return windows, while Amazon also allows 30 days for most items, with some exceptions extending to 90 days.

The policy can also create difficulties for customers who no longer have their receipts. According to Consumer Affairs, Best Buy can deny returns without proof of purchase or limit customers to store credit.

Although employees may be able to look up purchases through the store’s system, Sage said the associate did not offer to check her transaction details.

Best Buy’s Policy Includes Other Return Restrictions

Best Buy’s return policy included additional restrictions and restocking fees for certain electronics. BY: @RYLEE_SAGE/TIKTOK

Best Buy’s return rules also cover opened electronics and certain products with missing accessories or packaging. Depending on the item and its condition, customers may receive a partial refund or have their return denied.

Opened phones and tablets can carry a $45 restocking fee. Certain products, including drones, cameras and projectors, may also come with a 15% restocking fee. Laptops are generally exempt from restocking fees when returned in like-new condition with all their components.

Open-box products follow the same return deadlines as new items. However, shoppers may still encounter issues if an item is missing accessories or does not match its advertised condition.