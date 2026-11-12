Black NYC Man Spends $500 at Target, Says ‘The Employees Just Stared at Me’ When His Cart Stops. Then Security Allegedly Chases Him Outside

Michael Gene Jacobs shared his experience shopping at Target in a TikTok video. BY: @MICHAELGENEJACOBS/TIKTOK

A Black man who spent $500 at Target in the Bronx, New York, claimed employees ignored him when his shopping cart stopped working, leaving him waiting for assistance.

Michael Gene Jacobs later alleged that security chased him outside the store to check his receipt, turning an already frustrating shopping trip into an upsetting experience.

“So I was chased out for my receipt after being ignored for five minutes at the door when the buggy f—— stopped working; the employees just stared at me,” Jacobs said in a TikTok video.

Jacobs, who shared the experience on TikTok under the username @michaelgenejacobs, said the incident left him questioning whom he could trust as a Black man.

Jacobs Says Target Employees Ignored His Requests For Help

A Target storefront appeared as Jacobs discussed his shopping experience in New York. BY: @MICHAELGENEJACOBS/TIKTOK

Jacobs said he felt disrespected throughout his shopping trip, including while paying and trying to get help with his cart.

He shared his thoughts about the customer service he received at the store.

“Everyone here is badly trained. Walking around begging someone to help me, assist me, and they have an attitude for assisting me,” Jacobs said.

“They’re upset that they’re at work. Do you get that?” he added.

He also claimed employees let him struggle with his cart instead of helping.

According to Jacobs, the situation escalated when a security guard approached him about his receipt.

He alleged that the guard insulted him and threatened to “beat my a–” and push his cart after he refused to show the receipt.

Jacobs Connects His Experience To The Target Boycott

A shopping cart featured in the discussion about Jacobs’ $500 Target purchase. BY: @MICHAELGENEJACOBS/TIKTOK

Jacobs also brought up the ongoing boycott of Target among members of the Black community, saying his experience reinforced his decision to avoid shopping there again.

The boycott began in 2025 after Target announced plans to scale back several diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The changes included ending its goal of increasing Black employee representation by 20%, according to CNN.

Several activists and community members also called for boycotts of other companies that rolled back their DEI programs following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Target Shopper Says He Had Limited Shopping Options

During the Target shopping, Jacobs’ receipt was asked for in the discussion, which he alleged was an encounter with store security. BY: @MICHAELGENEJACOBS/TIKTOK

Although Jacobs acknowledged that he did not want to shop at Target, he explained that the store was the only convenient option in his area for the items he needed.

His video prompted mixed reactions from viewers.

“We do have Walmart just gotta go to green acres mall area or Long Island fr,” one viewer suggested.

Others questioned why he continued shopping at the retailer despite the boycott.

“Not supposed to be shopping there anyway,” one person commented.

Another viewer added, “I don’t feel bad for him. I don’t understand why people are still shopping at target!”

Jacobs Returns His $500 Target Purchase

Jacobs explained why he chose to shop at Target despite the ongoing boycott. BY: @MICHAELGENEJACOBS/TIKTOK

Following the confrontation, Jacobs said he returned everything he purchased and received a refund.

“You don’t shop where people disrespect you,” he said.