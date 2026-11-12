Woman Orders Uber Eats and Gets a Call Asking Her to ‘Confirm the Pin.’ Then She Realizes the Code Came From DoorDash: ‘I’m Even More Confused’

An Uber Eats customer received a suspicious phone call after placing a food delivery order. BY: @DRCHERYLTHEVET/TIKTOK

A request to “Confirm the Pin” left one Uber Eats customer questioning a phone call about her food delivery.

“I’m even more confused,” Canadian woman Cheryl said after realizing the verification code she received came from DoorDash rather than Uber Eats.

Cheryl shared her experience in a three-minute TikTok video, warning others about the incident. She explained that she received a call from a 1-800 number shortly after placing her order.

The caller knew what she had ordered and asked her to provide a number sent to her phone. However, when Cheryl received a verification message from DoorDash, she became suspicious and refused to share the code.

The caller then canceled her order. Despite this, her food was delivered by the driver, who appeared to know nothing about the phone call.

Uber Eats Customer Questions Suspicious Phone Call

Cheryl shared her experience with a suspected Uber Eats scam in a TikTok video. BY: @DRCHERYLTHEVET/TIKTOK

Cheryl was left wondering how someone could access her order details and whether the driver’s account might have been compromised.

Her TikTok video by @drcherylthevet captioned “Uber Eats scam! Be aware. I am officially the generation that they are targeting now,” attracted several comments from viewers who shared their concerns.

One viewer said, “How did they get your information in the first place?”

Another one commented, “Why confirm your phone number? This is the first red flag.”

TikTok Users Share Their Own Experiences

The caller asked Cheryl to provide a verification code sent to her phone through DoorDash. BY: @DRCHERYLTHEVET/TIKTOK

Other viewers said they had encountered similar situations.

“The same exact thing happened to me just two weeks ago and I got scammed for $270,” one user related.

“This is social engineering. Don’t give out your PIN – ever. Ever. Ever,” a user wrote.

One commenter criticized the platform’s security measures and said, “So Uber Eats doesn’t have a secure site. They need to fix that and upgrade their firewalls IMMEDIATELY. I will abstain from using Uber Eats until they announce they’ve fixed their issues.”

Uber Responds To Cheryl’s TikTok Video

TikTok users shared their experiences with similar food delivery scams in the comments. BY: @DRCHERYLTHEVET/TIKTOK

Uber also addressed Cheryl’s concerns in the comments section. On April 10, the company’s support team responded to her video.

“Support Team here – Hi Cheryl, this is concerning to hear. We’d like to help and have escalated these details to a specialized team for further review,” the company said.

However, Cheryl replied to the company’s comment three days ago, saying that no action had been taken yet.

Toronto Police Share Fraud Prevention Advice

Uber responded to Cheryl’s TikTok video after she raised concerns about the suspicious call. BY: @DRCHERYLTHEVET/TIKTOK

Those concerned about potential scams can review the Toronto Police Service’s fraud prevention advice.

Its recommendations include ending communication with suspected scammers, avoiding major financial decisions until accounts are secured and changing passwords.