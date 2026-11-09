Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Couple Over Viral Shirtless Bill Belichick Video, Claims Her Privacy Was ‘Egregiously’ Violated

Jordon Hudson accused an Airbnb couple of violating her privacy and Bill Belichick's. BY: MEGA

Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend is suing a couple over a leaked video of the former Patriots coach.

Jordon Hudson, 25, filed a lawsuit on November 6, after Airbnb hosts allegedly filmed Ring camera footage of a shirtless Belichick, 74, without his knowledge in 2023.

Per the filing, she accused hosts Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan of an “invasion of privacy and breach of contract,” alleging McDevitt texted the unwanted footage to Hudson while discussing parking rules.

Jordon Hudson Responds to the Ring Camera Footage

Jordan Hudson filed a lawsuit over leaked footage of Bill Belichick. BY: MEGA

“I’m a huge Cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please don’t forget to leave the parking pass,” the text accompanied by the video, allegedly read.

“It’s clear who is on the video … I’ll leave it at that,” Hudson allegedly responded at the end of their four-night stay.

She claimed to have asked multiple times that the footage of the collegiate football coach be deleted, citing privacy concerns for the celebrity couple.

“We will delete it from Ring,” the hosts allegedly responded. “But as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted.”

Airbnb Host’s Denial

Bill Belichick was captured shirtless outside an Airbnb. BY: MEGA

After the clip went viral on social media, McDevitt “absolutely” denied having a hand in the leak.

“I really have no idea who put it out there or how. You can take any action you feel is necessary,” she allegedly told Hudson. “I have consulted my attorney and have elected not to be involved. I’ve done what I can do to find out how this happened.”

“If you decide to take any legal action, we will respond and the discovery process would presumably not be welcomed by the person in the video,” she added, per Hudson’s report.

Hudson alleged in her complaint that in May 2025, the host finally admitted that she sent the shirtless footage of Belichick to multiple third parties, including Pablo Torre’s podcast.

‘Egregious’ Privacy Violation

Jordan Hudson claimed the video was an ‘egregious’ breach of her privacy. BY: MEGA

“All this time has gone by. I can assure you we didn’t release the video,” McDevitt allegedly told Hudson, per the filings. “We had sent it to a few people initially, wondering, is this him, isn’t it him and I don’t know what happened from there, but we did delete it from the camera, as I assured you.”

Per the reporting from The California Post, Hudson claimed that her privacy and Belichick’s were “egregiously” violated by the footage.

“As a result of this leak,” the lawsuit read, “Numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories have, and continue to, be published about [Hudson], which have held her up to intense ridicule and derision and caused immense damage.”

‘You Destroyed Our Livelihood’

The couple accused Jordon Hudson of ‘destroying’ their livelihood. BY: MEGA

Hudson reported their property on Airbnb, which resulted in the listing being removed from the website.

In response to claims laid against them and Hudson’s course of action, the couple allegedly told her, “Now that you destroyed our livelihood, we are weighing our options about whom we will talk to and what we will discuss with them. You’re not even famous now! You are infamous. Good for you!”

Hudson and Belichick met in 2021 and gained media attention for their age-gap relationship. They quietly split in 2025.