Are Shawn and Aaron Ashmore Twins? Everything to Know About the Actor Brothers

A viral Threads post featuring Shawn and Aaron Ashmore sparked surprise among fans who were unaware of the actors' unexpected connection. BY: MEGA

Is Shawn and Aaron Ashmore‘s uncanny resemblance more than just a Hollywood coincidence?

A post on Threads went viral after a social media user shared a photo of the two actors alongside the caption, “Happy Birthday Aaron and Shawn. I hope you 2 have a wonderful birthday.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with surprise after discovering the unexpected connection between Shawn and Aaron.

Scroll down to find out more about their relationship.

Are Shawn and Aaron Ashmore Twins?

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore are both actors. BY: MEGA

Shawn and Aaron are not just brothers but identical twins.

Born one minute apart on October 7, 1979, the Canadian actors were highly competitive growing up, but their rivalry became friendlier as they reached adults.

“There is always a level of competition with twins, like with most siblings, but now that we are adults it is a healthy competition,” Shawn shared in a 2013 interview.

“When you’re kids you don’t recognize that you don’t always have to win. You claw tooth and nail sometimes to be the one that comes out on top,” he continued. “As far as what my life would be like if I weren’t a twin… I think that’s almost impossible to imagine. Like saying what would your life be like if you were born a woman? My experience is so completely molded by my best friend and brother I can’t imagine who I would be today without him!”

How Did Shawn and Aaron Ashmore Get Into Acting?

Aaron Ashmore is older than Shawn by one minute. BY: MEGA

Both Shawn and Aaron kickstarted their acting careers as children after a casting director spotted them with their mother at a park in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada.

In an interview with SciFi Vision, Aaron revealed he and Shawn were invited to audition for a commercial involving toys and board games. Although he landed the role, he fell ill with the flu on the day of filming, prompting Shawn to step in as his replacement.

“So we really simply started just doing commercials,” he said. “Then we moved to Toronto. It was a bigger market; there were television and shows and series filming and more commercials. We kind of started doing just that, commercials, and it turned into some TV shows and then it turned into a career, so it was pretty humble beginnings.”

Have Shawn and Aaron Ashmore Ever Appeared Together on Screen?

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore have a close relationship. BY: MEGA

While Shawn and Aaron work in the same industry, their joint appearances have been relatively rare.

The twins collaborated in the science fiction series Fringe, where they played twin brothers Joshua and Matthew in the Season 3 episode “Amber 31422.” They also appeared in Smallville in different seasons and did not share any scenes.

Outside their occasional collaborations, both brothers have built successful acting careers of their own.

Shawn is best known for playing Bobby Drake/Iceman in the X-Men film franchise. He also has acting credits in In a Heartbeat, Cadet Kelly, The Ruins, Frozen, The Following, The Rookie, Quantum Break and Legend of Earthsea, among others.

Meanwhile, Aaron has gained recognition for his roles in Warehouse 13, Smallville, Killjoys, Locke & Key, SkyMed and The Thaw.

What Have Shawn and Aaron Ashmore Said About Being Twins in Hollywood?

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore have openly discussed their experiences as identical twins in the entertainment industry. BY: MEGA

Speaking with Backstage, Shawn revealed fans often mistook him for Aaron and vice versa due to their similar appearances and acting careers.

“People confuse us all the time: People come up to him and think he’s in X-Men, and people come up to me and think I’m in Veronica Mars,” he said. “It’s sort of inevitable when you are both working and look the same. But we get a kick out of it now. It’s actually easier sometimes to just say, ‘Oh, yeah, that was me,’ as opposed to trying to explain that you have a twin.”

Shawn added, “So sometimes if someone sees something that Aaron did and enjoyed it, I’ll just say, ‘Thanks very much.’ We have fun with it. We don’t let it get to us or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, Aaron recalled being impressed by the episode of Fringe despite thinking he and Shawn don’t really look similar.

“We had a great time and that was rare, because that’s pretty much the first time that we had worked together since we were much, much, much younger, so that was great,” he reflected.