Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Her Daughter’s Hilarious Response After She Told Her ADÉLA’s ‘Nicole’ Is About the ‘Jersey Shore’ Star

Nicole Polizzi said to her daughter that ADÉLA's song was inspired by her. BY: MEGA

Pop newcomer ADÉLA has taken social media by storm with her hit single “Nicole Kidman,” featuring the viral line, “I feel like Nicole.”

While the track pays homage to the Oscar-winning actress, Jersey Shore legend Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi tried claiming ownership of the catchy hook inside her own household.

Polizzi recently shared that she attempted to convince her 10-year-old daughter, Giovanna LaValle, that the trending pop anthem was actually written about her famous mother, a claim Giovanna instantly shut down without missing a beat.

“YASSSS I told my daughter the song is about me and she said girl please,” Snooki commented on a fan video.

A Relatable Fan Video Prompted Snooki to Reveal the Hilarious Exchange

A viral fan video prompted Nicole Polizzi’s hilarious social media response. BY: MEGA

Snooki’s admission came after a fan posted a social media video capturing the exact sentiment shared by millions of reality TV fans.

In the clip, the creator joked about relating to the track on a personal level.

“When ADÉLA said I feel like Nicole, I felt that on a personal level, except I’m not talking about Nicole Kidman, I mean Snooki. When I say I feel like Nicole, I’m talking about Snooki. Nicole Polizzi. That one,” they said.

Spotting the video on her feed, Snooki couldn’t resist jumping into the comments section.

ADÉLA’s Track Sparked Massive Trends Across Social Media

ADÉLA’s new single sparked huge main-character energy trends online. BY: MEGA

ADÉLA’s breakout anthem “Nicole Kidman” has grown into a massive social media trend, celebrating high fashion, ultimate confidence and main-character energy.

Though the track explicitly references classic Hollywood cinema and screen royalty, its central refrain has taken on a life of its own across TikTok and Instagram.

Fans have used the sound bite for thousands of dramatic outfit reveals, comedic sketches and pop-culture edits, making the name “Nicole” one of the most repeated words on short-form video algorithms.

Giovanna LaValle’s Roast Keeps Snooki Grounded

Giovanna LaValle humbled Nicole Polizzi over her reality TV fame. BY: MEGA

For long-time followers of the reality star, Giovanna’s two-word shutdown is par for the course.

Snooki frequently shares snippets of life with her kids, often noting how her daughter acts as her twin while keeping her thoroughly humble.

“I’m really nervous about Giovanna seeing me do back handsprings in a dress… She’ll be like, ‘Mom, where’s your underwear?’ So that terrifies me,” Snooki previously admitted to Page Six.

However, she keeps a light perspective on her parenting style, adding, “I also feel like it could be a lesson to be like, ‘Kids, be way better than me because Mommy is a show’ — so I feel like I can use it to my advantage.”

Snooki Opened Up About Her Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole Polizzi revealed she was terrified of her cervical cancer. BY: MEGA

Beyond the online banter, Snooki’s family-first mindset has taken on an even deeper meaning for her fans following her recent health journey.

The 38-year-old star opened up about her Stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis and her decision to undergo a hysterectomy after years of delaying check-ups out of fear.

“I was hysterically crying in my car, like, what am I gonna do? I have three kids, I gotta do my will, I haven’t done my will yet… I’m thinking about all these things,” Snooki candidly shared on GMA.

Now cancer-free following her procedure, Snooki uses her platform to urge women to get routine Pap smears.