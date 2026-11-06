Stepfather of Learjet Co-Pilot Nathalia Gadelha Makes Heartbreaking Plea After Fatal Florida Plane Crash: ‘My Daughter Is Under the Ground’

Nathalia Gadelha was co-piloting the Learjet 60 that crashed on Sunday, November 1. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREAD

The stepfather of Nathalia Gadelha, the 20-year-old co-pilot who was killed in the Learjet 60 crash in Palm Beach County, Fla., is speaking out about his family’s grief.

“All we know is that our daughter is down there, under the ground with that airplane,” Thiago Corteletitold a publication outside the family’s home in Boca Raton.

The Jet Left a Crater in the Road

Thiago Corteleti spoke outside the family’s home in Boca Raton. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Gadelha, who has also been identified as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was among the nine people killed in a crash involving a private jet on Sunday, November 1. When the aircraft impacted the earth, it exploded in flames, creating a massive crater in the roadway and dispersing debris over approximately half a mile.

Camila Corteleti, Gadelha’s mother, had earlier confirmed her daughter’s death. Nathalia was co-pilot aboard the plane, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it crashed about eight miles from Mar-a-Lago. Captain Jeff Gregory, 55, of Pennsylvania, was the pilot.

Gadelha Stayed Calm Before the Crash

Gadelha stayed calm while speaking with air traffic control, a friend said. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Audio of the flight’s final moments captured Nathalia speaking with air traffic control as the jet began to fall. “Descending 20,000ft per minute,” she said. “We’re going to crash into the ground.”

“I’m here with you, talk to me,” the air traffic controller responded. “We are descending 22,000ft, and we are banking 60 degrees,” Nathalia said. One of Nathalia’s friends said that she “was able to stay calm and give information, up until the last minute.”

Investigators Found Pieces of the Tail Miles Away

Gadelha stayed calm while speaking with air traffic control, a friend said. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said at a briefing on Monday, November 2, that investigators had evidence the jet began breaking apart in the air. “We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We’re still seeking to determine that,” Tom said. “We may find some parts of the aircraft some distance from the crash site.”

Investigators later found three pieces of the jet’s tail as far as 3.8 miles from the crash site. The pieces were responsible for the aircraft’s up-and-down movement. “It tells us that at least some components, some pieces of the aircraft, important pieces of the aircraft separated before the impact,” an NTSB official said. “What that means exactly in terms of what caused the aircraft to lose control, or whether the loss of this piece was a result of the forces on the aircraft, we don’t know yet.”

She Earned Her Pilot’s License at 17

At 17, Gadelha earned her private pilot’s license. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Nathalia earned her private pilot’s license at 17, before getting her driver’s license, as a high school student at West Boca Raton Community High School, and the Palm Beach County School District paid for it through the school’s aviation academy. She was pursuing her dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot. Before the crash, Nathalia texted her boyfriend that the plane was experiencing turbulence. The NTSB stated that ice formed on the aircraft during moderate turbulence, and the flight crew then requested permission to increase the plane’s altitude from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet just before declaring an emergency.

In addition to Nathalia, the other victims included Austin-based tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his wife, Helen Sharp, along with their two young children, Emma, age 4, and Charlie, age 2. They were also accompanied by their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr. The family was en route to the Bahamas for a vacation to celebrate Adam’s birthday.