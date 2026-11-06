Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance With His 4 Kids at Yeezy Fashion Show in L.A.

Kanye West reunited with all four children at Los Angeles event. BY: MEGA; @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kanye West reunited with all four of his children recently at the Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles. The “Heartless” singer is usually captured with his eldest daughter, North West, but this time he was seen with all four kids.

The rapper posed with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and West’s wife, Bianca Censori, also attended as he unveiled Yeezy Season 01.

West Brings All Four Children to Yeezy’s Runway Return

West shares four children with ex-wife and continues to co-parent them. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Photos showed the family posing together, with Censori also pictured alongside North.

According to Daily Mail, North wore an oversized black coat, boots and long blue hair with matching blue contact lenses. Her younger siblings were seen in neutral-toned outfits, while the “Monster” singer chose black leather with a gold-buckle belt. Censori wore a cream one-piece with a plunging neckline.

Kim Wants Her Children to See West as ‘the Greatest’

Kardashian revealed she encourages her kids to stay connected with their father. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Before West reunited with his children, his ex-wife opened up about co-parenting in Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, an authorized biography by Jonathan Van Meter.

“Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him,” she said.

The SKIMS founder also described their arrangement as “pretty smooth for a while” and said she encourages the children’s relationship with their father.

“I want them to think their dad is the greatest,” she noted.

Censori Has Described West as a ‘Really Awesome Dad’

Censori defended Ye and called him an ‘awesome dad.’ BY: MEGA

In an interview, Censori explained the efforts made by West to make his kids feel loved and comfortable. She called the “Stronger” singer a “really awesome dad,” adding, “He’s fun and will do things like almost build worlds for them.”

“I remember one time they came over, and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything…. It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid — a tiny, short little bub,” she added.

Censori, an Australian architect who previously worked for Yeezy, married West in 2022.

Yeezy Season 01 Marks the Label’s Return After Four Years

West returned with his fashion show after a hiatus. BY: MEGA

Yeezy’s last runway show was in October 2022, when the brand presented Season 9 in Paris. But this time, instead of a regular runway, the models walked in circles around a big white structure with unreleased West songs playing in the background.

The show was held at Yeezy’s new L.A. flagship store. Some famous faces were in attendance, including Kid Cudi, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Jerry Lorenzo. Rapper Nettspend was also part of the show as one of the models.

Yeezy’s return comes after a few difficult years for the brand. Adidas cut ties with West in October 2022, while Gap also pulled back its support.

In a January Wall Street Journal advertisement addressing his past antisemitic remarks, West wrote, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

The presentation brings Yeezy back to the runway after a four-year gap.