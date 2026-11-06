Matthew Broderick Stayed With Warren Beatty in L.A. for 3 Months

Matthew Broderick detailed his experience staying with Warren Beatty for almost three months. BY: MEGA

Matthew Broderick expected a meeting with Hollywood legend Warren Beatty to last a few hours. Instead, the encounter turned into an unusual three-month stay at the filmmaker’s Los Angeles home.

During the debut episode of the “Nepo, Baby!” podcast, the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor recalled how a dinner invitation while discussing the 2016 film Rules Don’t Apply led to an extended stay that he still finds amusing.

‘It Might Be The Longest Meeting Ever’

Broderick ended up feeling nervous after his first meeting with Beatty. BY: MEGA

Broderick traveled to Los Angeles to meet Beatty regarding a possible role in the romantic comedy. Despite being excited about the opportunity, he admitted that meeting the legendary actor made him incredibly nervous.

“I went to L.A. to meet him,” Broderick recalled.

“I had to pull over and wait at a curb for a while, just sweating,” he said on the podcast.

The meeting eventually moved inside Beatty’s home, where the two had dinner before discussing the project.

A Breakfast Invitation Changed His Plan

Beatty’s response changed Broderick’s plan. BY: MEGA

The next morning, Broderick tried to slip away quietly, but his plans were interrupted when he found Beatty making oatmeal in the kitchen.

The actor said he needed to get home to exercise, but Beatty had a somewhat unexpected answer.

“I said, ‘I have to get home. I gotta, I have to go to the gym,'” Broderick recalled, to which Beatty simply replied, “We have a gym!”

Following Beatty’s response, the Inspector Gadget star had to stay a little longer.

“I don’t remember when that ended, but the reason I say it might be the longest meeting ever is I did the movie and stayed there. He had a little guest house,” Broderick revealed. “That meeting, in a way, went on for, like, three months because I never left. I never really left Mulholland.”

Annette Bening Also Made His Extended Stay Memorable

Broderick praised Beatty’s wife for making his experience memorable. BY: MEGA

Broderick’s visit wasn’t just about spending time with Beatty. He also talked about the experience during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Remembering how the visit started, Broderick said, “It was amazing. I got there to meet him, and we talked for so long, he said, ‘Why don’t you sleep over?'”

The No Hard Feelings star also said that after he woke up the next morning, they made arrangements for him to rehearse. Beatty also showed him a separate guest house where he could stay.

During his stay, Broderick also got to spend time with Beatty’s wife, Annette Bening. He shared that she even cooked pasta for them while he was staying at their home.

‘I Loved Working With Him’

Broderick said he ‘loved’ meeting the legendary actor in the end. BY: MEGA

During the podcast, Broderick explained that he had a great experience with the Bugsy star and described the entire encounter as “really fascinating” and that the extended stay became something he still remembers.

The experience came through their collaboration on Rules Don’t Apply, a 2016 romantic comedy set in 1950s Hollywood.

Beatty wrote, directed and starred in the film as billionaire businessman Howard Hughes, while Broderick played Levar Mathis. The cast also included Lily Collins,Alden Ehrenreich, Bening and Alec Baldwin.