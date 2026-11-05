Courtney Stodden Says Donald Trump’s Pageants Are Where She First ‘Recognized the Grooming’ After Competing in ‘Stripper Heels’ at Age 13

Courtney Stodden claimed she learned to 'take attention as a compliment' during her time competing in teen pageants. BY: MEGA

Courtney Stodden looked back on walking in “stripper heels and bikinis” at 13 while competing in Donald Trump’s teen pageants, realizing later it was one of the first places she “recognized grooming” in her own life.

“Most people know I married a 51-year-old at 16. Here’s what came before. I started modeling at 12, and by 13 I was in Donald Trump’s teen pageant world in Washington state,” Stodden, 32, captioned a throwback video of her strutting the stage via Instagram on Thursday, November 5.

Courtney Stodden Blasted the ‘Stripper Heels and Bikinis’ in Teen Pageants

Courtney Stodden revealed that she began competing in pageants at 13. BY: MEGA

Trump, 80, owned the Miss Universe Organization – which included Miss USA and Miss Teen USA – from 1996 to 2015. He sold his stake in the organization to WME/IMG in 2015 following several public controversies.

“The stripper heels, the bikinis, the stuffed bras, the spray tans, the abs they sprayed on us,” she recalled. “I remember looking at my scores at my first pageant. The women on the panel gave me zeros and ones. The men gave me nines and tens. I was 13.”

Stodden claimed the state’s director told her she had the talent to one day earn the “Miss Washington” title, admitting, “I believed him.”

Courtney Stodden Called the Experience Where She ‘First Recognized the Grooming’ in Her Life

Courtney Stodden said teen pageants taught her at a young age that ‘grown men’s approval could open doors.’ BY: MEGA

“Looking back, that’s where I first recognized the grooming in my own life,” she said. “I was a little girl learning that grown men’s approval could open doors. By the time a 51-year-old wanted to marry me, I’d already learned to take that kind of attention as a compliment.”

Stodden’s post was met with an outpouring of support, with many agreeing that young girls should not be judged on their appearance in swimsuits on stage.

Fans Flooded the Comments Section of Courtney Stodden’s Post

Courtney Stodden said the teen pageants were the first place that she ‘recognized the grooming’ in her life. BY: MEGA

“I did the Miss America pageant circuit in my teens and the swimsuit competition was so brutal. Why put 13-18 year olds on a stage in a swimsuit TO BE JUDGED?!?! Definitely wasn’t great for my mental health,” one follower wrote, while a second added, “I hope you know how many girls you are saving with your advocacy.”

A third wrote, “The fact that you survived to the other side of this and are using your platform to speak out is just awe-inspiring. Truly, the odds were so stacked against you from the start, and so many girls don’t make it to womanhood under the circumstances that were forced upon them 😞.”

Courtney Stodden Helped End Child Marriage in California

Courtney Stodden was by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s side as he signed a bill effectively ending child marriage. BY: MEGA

Stodden, who is known for her marriage at 16 to then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson, made headlines in September as she joined Gov. Gavin Newsom as he signed Assembly Bill 1267, effectively ending child marriage in California.

The influencer spent years advocating for legislative change, hoping to prevent others from going through a similar experience.

California formerly had no absolute statutory minimum for marriage because minors could obtain a marriage licence with parental consent and court approval.

