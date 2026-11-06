J.D. Vance ‘Waving Goodbye to 2028’ After Midterm Losses, Former Trump Official Says, as Marco Rubio Gains Buzz

Following Republican midterm losses, GOP eyes turn to Marco Rubio for 2028 as J.D Vance's chances reportedly dim. BY: MEGA

After the devastating midterm election results, a major political shift has disrupted the outlook for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination as the battered GOP shifts its focus from Vice President J.D. Vance to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Media analyses from The Sun and The Independentsay the midterm election losses have severely hurt Vance’s projected 2028 presidential ambitions.

The Sun’s Editor-at-Large Harry Cole noted that the Republican coalition that could have led to a Vance 2028 reality has been “blown apart.”

‘Trump Plucked J.D. Vance Out Of Obscurity’

“Trump plucked J.D. Vance out of obscurity, made him his vice presidential nominee and a global household name,” Cole said. “J.D. Vance is up to his neck in this administration. He has been there defending it day in and day out, especially more so in the last four or five weeks.”

A former Trump official speaking to CNN said Vance was “waving goodbye to 2028” because of the outcome.

Opinions published by Reuters/Yahoo News indicate that while his primary odds may remain notable, his perceived general election viability has declined.

Republicans Eye Marco Rubio as Next Leader

Some GOP operatives say Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a better chance of Donald Trump’s endorsement. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump publicly reacted to Vance’s comments about the midterms, fueling further speculation about the stability of Vance’s position as the president’s preferred successor.

Analysts and reports indicate that party attention and 2028 primary speculation are increasingly turning toward Rubio as a viable alternative.

Trump has publicly praised both Vance and Rubio as talented and capable potential successors, though he has stopped short of formal endorsements and recently cast doubt on whether Vance will run at all.

Donald Trump Called Both J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio ‘Very Capable’

Trump has frequently spoken favorably of both men together, calling them “very capable” and a “tough ticket to beat,” and remarking that a Vance-Rubio combination would be hard for opponents to overcome.

Donald Trump has said both Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance are ‘capable’ but has yet to endorse either. BY: MEGA

He has described Vance as a “very talented person” and a “very good person,” while also heavily elevating Rubio within his cabinet and diplomatic circle.

According to reporting from The Washington Post, Trump told donors in private that “we need to elect J.D.,” signaling that he viewed Vance as his natural political heir.

‘Too Early’ for Donald Trump to Endorse Anyone

Donald Trump said maybe J.D. Vance won’t run after all. BY: MEGA

Despite private sentiments, Trump repeatedly told reporters that it is “too early” to endorse anyone, stating in October that he and Vance had never formally discussed a 2028 presidential campaign and that the focus needed to remain on the midterms.

Following the GOP’s heinous performance in the midterms — and after Vance publicly blamed the war in Iran for the losses — Trump struck a more non-committal and speculative tone.

When asked about Vance’s 2028 trajectory and post-election statements, Trump remarked, “You can have a lot of people running, maybe nobody’s gonna run… Maybe he won’t run, I don’t know who’s gonna run,” while noting that he agreed the war and its economic impacts factored into voter sentiment.

Marco Rubio Is Reportedly on ‘Resignation Watch’

Marco Rubio is said to be on ‘resignation watch’ following the midterms. BY: MEGA

As for Rubio, reports published on Thursday, November 5, indicate that he is rumored to be on “resignation watch” following the Republican Party’s heavy losses.

However, both the White House and the State Department have strongly denied these reports, dismissing them as “baseless.”