Jimmy Kimmel Tells ‘Spoiled Child’ Donald Trump to ‘Resign’ After Brutal 2026 Midterm Elections: He ‘Blew It’

Jimmy Kimmel told Donald Trump to resign during his monologue on Wednesday, November 4. BY: MEGA

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel suggested PresidentDonald Trump submit his resignation after the midterm election gave Democrats control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The verdict is in and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: resign,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue on Wednesday, November 4, using a new nickname for Trump while getting applause from his studio audience.

Kimmel Said Trump ‘Blew It’

Kimmel said Trump ‘blew it’ in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

Kimmel opened the show by addressing the midterm election results. “Whether it was a blue wave or a blue nami or a blue cocky, Donald Trump blew it last night,” he said, a day after Democrats took control of Congress on Tuesday, November 3.

Kimmel then attacked Trump’s reactions to the election loss, which included a post he made to Truth Social claiming Republicans would have done much better if he had been in the race. “I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was we would’ve won in a landslide,” Trump wrote.

“Oh, shut up. Just shut up,” Kimmel said. “Give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth… You are such a spoiled child. Nothing is ever your fault.”

Kimmel Accused Trump of Blaming Everyone Else

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he ‘wasn’t on the ballot.’ BY: MEGA

“In the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best: blaming everyone other than him,” Kimmel said. Trump had criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Fox News’ election coverage after the results came in. Kimmel pointed out that Republicans lost in deep-red states, including South Carolina and Texas, where Trump had hand-picked the candidates.

Kimmel also said Trump “has no allegiance to anyone or anything,” and he joked that the “only party he leads is the slumber party.”

He told Trump, “Quit already. Just quit,” and he thanked voters who had previously supported Trump but voted for Democrats in the midterms. He also suggested that Trump buy an island for himself with his cryptocurrency money, and he argued that Trump doesn’t want to be president anymore anyway.

“Nobody wants you!” Kimmel said.

J.D. Vance Came Up in the Monologue

Kimmel was optimistic about J.D. Vance becoming president if Trump resigned. BY: MEGA

Kimmel also addressed the possibility of Vice President J.D. Vance taking over if Trump resigned. “Maybe you’re thinking, ‘Well, if he quit, wouldn’t that make J.D. Vance president?’” Kimmel said. “Well, yes, it would, but here’s the thing about J.D. Vance…a person who flipped from ‘Donald Trump is the American Hitler’ to ‘Donald Trump is the greatest president of my generation’ can flip back.”

Kimmel said Trump’s choice of Vance as his running mate cost Republicans a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, the seat Vance vacated when he became vice president in January 2025. He then gave a long list of the candidates endorsed by Trump who did not win their races on Tuesday. Democrats flipped several Republican-held Senate seats, including in Ohio, Texas and South Carolina, and they also flipped governorships in Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Georgia.

The White House Called Kimmel a ‘No-Talent Loser’

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle called Kimmel a ‘no-talent loser.’ BY: DAVIS INGLE/FACEBOOK

Kimmel also responded to a statement from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle, who was asked to comment on the monologue Kimmel delivered on Election Night, when he also took aim at Trump. “Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience,” Ingle said.

“Which is kind of the point of the show,” Kimmel joked in response. Trump has said he’s prepared to work with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress next year.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.