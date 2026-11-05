Megyn Kelly Says Republicans Must Learn to ‘Win Without Daddy on the Ballot’ and Stop Being Donald Trump’s ‘Puppets’ After Midterm Losses

Megyn Kelly offers some brutal advice to bruised Republicans. BY : MEGA

Following the historic Republican defeats in the midterm elections, podcaster Megyn Kelly delivered a blistering critique of the GOP, warning that the party must learn how to “win without Daddy [Donald Trump] on the ballot.”

Speaking on the Wednesday, November 4, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she argued that the election results — which triggered a Democratic “blue wave” and flipped control of both the House and Senate — left the Republican Party “in ruins.”

Kelly asserted that voters sent a clear message that they are exhausted by the “Trump show,” his administration’s antics, and what she characterized as personal “grift.”

‘Reflect, Rebuild and Reinvent in the Image of No Man’

Megyn Kelly advised Republicans to rebuild the party but not in any one man’s image. BY: MEGA

She urged Republicans to “reflect, rebuild, and reinvent in the image of no man,” pressing lawmakers to stop acting like Trump’s “puppets” and to establish a distinct political and moral center.

Citing exit polls, Kelly noted that voters explicitly penalized Republicans for failing to act as an independent first branch of government and a constitutional check on the executive branch.

In response to the losses, White House officials deflected blame onto the individual candidates.

Trump Camp Remains in Defiant Mood Despite Party Devastation

The midterms have proven that Donald Trump’s MAGA movement has ‘disintegrated,’ according to Megyn Kelly. BY: MEGA

Reports indicated a defiant mood from Trump’s camp, with officials claiming that “Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot,” using his absence from individual races to explain the poor turnout.

Kelly concluded by stating that while Trump remains president, the midterm wipeout has left the MAGA core functionally out of power, making it imperative for the party to start from scratch.

Actual media experts noted that the MAGA coalition essentially “disintegrated” during the midterms.

Donald Trump’s Working-Class Coalition Collapsed in Midterms

Some young MAGA Republicans still have faith in Vice President J.D. Vance as Donald Trump’s heir apparent. BY: MEGA

Exit polls highlighted that the multiracial and multigenerational working-class coalition Trump built in 2024 collapsed, with Democrats heavily winning back young voters, Latino voters, and white women, even flipping historically deep-red Senate seats in states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

While critics declared the movement over, some young Republican groups and right-wing media figures defended the ideology, arguing that “America First” principles did not fail but were poorly executed.

They instead pointed to Vice President J.D. Vance as the logical heir to carry a reformed version of the movement forward into 2028, despite mainstream doubts about his viability.

‘Domestically, His Agenda Is Now Over’

Whoever comes next, Kelly effectively said Trump’s reign is over.

“Trump sent out a post this morning reminding us that he is still our president. Eh, in name he is, and let’s not kid ourselves. There’s a lot he can do on the foreign policy front from that position. Domestically, his agenda is now over. That piece of his presidency, the domestic piece of it, is effectively over. He has absolutely no one who is going to work with him in the U.S. Congress unless he becomes a Democrat, unless he starts legislating like a Democrat, the Democrats who were elected last night, many of them are DSA types, who are more radical than the previous Democrats. I don’t know how much of an appetite there’s going to be to work with Donald Trump. He will either bend to their will, or there will be no legislation that goes forward. They’re not going to bend to his. They actually did just win in a mandate in a landslide election. So Donald Trump has been hobbled by the events that happened last night, and the Republican Party has as well, and they did deserve it,” she said.