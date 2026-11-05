‘Love Island’ Star Jeremiah Brown Talks Holiday Plans With His Girlfriend, Treating Himself and Life After the Villa

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From romantic holiday gifts to his upcoming travels, the reality star shares what’s on his wish list this season.

Jeremiah Brown is embracing a new chapter after Love Island — and this holiday season, he’s making time for a little romance, some well-deserved self-care and a few splurges along the way.

The reality star and TikTok creator, who has teamed up with PayPal for its holiday shopping celebration on TikTok Shop, exclusively opens up to OK! about his holiday plans, the special someone on his shopping list and how life has changed since leaving the villa.

When it comes to gift-giving, Brown admits there’s one person he’s particularly excited to spoil this year.

“I have an amazing girlfriend I get to shop for this year, so I’m going to really try and cook,” he shares.

For Brown, the perfect gift combines something thoughtful with a personal touch.

“I like a mix of both. If someone has been really wanting something, then I go with that, and I will add a flair of something cute and personal as well,” he explains.

But while he’s looking forward to shopping for loved ones, Brown also believes there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself during the holidays.

“100 percent,” he says when asked whether he believes in self-gifting. “I’m a planner, so I usually have everybody else taken care of by early December. Once that’s done, I give myself permission to pick up a few things I know I’ll enjoy, and that almost always includes a new book.”

For Brown, those little luxuries don’t necessarily come with a hefty price tag.

“People think treating yourself has to be some big, flashy thing, but it really doesn’t. A good book and a few hours where nobody’s texting me is a gift in itself. Reading is my happy place, so a new holiday read is a no-brainer for me!” he says.

Of course, the television personality does have a few bigger adventures on the horizon.

“Traveling! I have a trip to Finland and Japan coming up and I know they’re going to be extra special!” he reveals.

And while books remain at the top of his personal wish list, Brown admits there’s another indulgence he’ll never regret.

“A purchase I don’t regret is ordering food. I love food so even though the delivery fees can be crazy, it’s worth it for me!” he jokes.

From the Villa to TikTok

Since appearing on Love Island, Brown has built a growing community on TikTok, where fans have gotten to know a different side of him — including his passion for reading.

“The biggest change I would say is the platform and positive impact I can have now,” he says of life after the show. “Before, it was small reading groups and discussions with my close friends. Now I can talk to millions of people about books, or even just make them laugh. It’s a blessing.”

That connection with his followers is also what made his latest partnership with PayPal and TikTok Shop feel particularly meaningful.

“Honestly, TikTok is where my second chapter started. It’s where people actually got to know the real me instead of the guy they saw in the villa,” he explains. “My book club lives on TikTok Live, and that community has been such a huge part of my journey as a creator.”

Brown, who is partnering with PayPal for its holiday shopping promotion on TikTok Shop, says the collaboration was an easy decision.

“I’ve been using PayPal since way before anyone knew who I was, so getting the chance to show my supporters how they could save a little money on things they were already planning to buy made it a pretty easy yes,” he shares.

What’s on Jeremiah’s Holiday Wish List?

From skincare essentials to fragrances and books, Brown has plenty of recommendations for anyone looking to refresh their holiday shopping list.

“The TheraBreath mouthwash is by far my favorite, and I’ve used it for about 2 years now! Fun fact: I alternate between flavors,” he shares.

When it comes to grooming essentials, Brown says an electric toothbrush is a must-have, along with a signature fragrance.

“I’m going to go with an electric toothbrush. I am big on hygiene, so brushing my teeth properly is a must! Also, having the best-smelling cologne you can find!” he says.

His own holiday shopping cart includes skincare from Clinique, a belt from Portland Leather Goods and fragrances for his mother.

“Books first, always,” he adds. “My book club is reading Tender Is The Flesh right now and I’ll probably be loading up on the next couple more reads while the deal is going.”

For shoppers hoping to score some savings, Brown is highlighting PayPal Deal Days, running November 4 through November 8, when eligible TikTok Shop purchases of $50 or more receive 15 percent off at checkout with PayPal, including savings on top of eligible Weekly Deals.

“The way it works is you get 15% off if you spend more than $50, even on top of stuff already marked down,” Brown explains. “So I’m telling everybody, if there’s a $50-and-up thing you were going to get anyway, this is the week to get it.”

Still, he encourages shoppers to approach holiday spending thoughtfully.

“Start small and be intentional with your budget and how you pay. Make your list before the deals start, figure out what you actually want, and then look for discounts, rewards, and let the way you pay work for your budget,” he says.

He also notes that he uses flexible payment options, including PayPal Pay in 4, to help manage certain purchases.

What’s Next for Jeremiah?

As Brown looks ahead to 2027, he’s focused on expanding his career beyond reality television while continuing to connect with the audience he’s built online.

“Uproxx and I have just started a really dope interview series, so I’m excited to see where that goes!” he reveals.

And while new opportunities continue to come his way, Brown says his biggest priority is maintaining the momentum.

“Also, just making more good content and streaming is mainly where my head is at. I just want to stay consistent and make sure I’m putting in the work!” he says.

Between his relationship, upcoming international travels and growing career, Brown certainly has plenty to look forward to and a few reasons to treat himself along the way.