Pete Hegseth ‘Probably Knows He’s Dead,’ Trump Official Tells CNN, Even as President Insists He’s ‘Doing a Very Good Job’

Speculation about Pete Hegseth's future in the Trump administration has risen following the GOP's midterm losses. BY: MEGA

A Trump administration official reportedly predicted the downfall of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, stating, “I think he probably knows he’s dead but would like an exit sufficiently dramatic that it gives him a launching pad to run for POTUS.”

According to reports from CBS News on Wednesday, November 4, President Donald Trumphas been polling advisers on whether to replace Hegseth after catastrophic Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Insiders note that the fallout from the war in Iran has cost the party politically, making Hegseth a primary target for internal blame.

Donald Trump Publicly Defended Pete Hegseth Despite What Insiders Are Saying

Donald Trump has previously defended his embattled Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth. BY : MEGA

“If the president is serious about anyone taking responsibility for it, it’s Pete Hegseth,” a White House insider anonymously told CNN. “Pete has been either dishonest or incorrect — neither of which are acceptable — about timelines, goals and objectives since the beginning.”

In public statements, Trump dismissed the firing rumors, telling reporters at a White House event that Hegseth is “doing a very good job.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly reiterated that the president has “full confidence” in his defense secretary.

Outgoing Florida Governor Emerged as Possible Pete Hegseth Replacement

Sean Parnell pushed back on speculation that Pete Hegseth is on his way out. BY: MEGA

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital that Hegseth remains “100 percent committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term” and will not back down in the face of “sham witch hunts.”

Sources told CBS News that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who terms out of office in January, has emerged as a possible replacement for Hegseth.

Trump also mused that Hegseth would be “very popular” to fill a Senate vacancy in Tennessee following Martha Blackburn‘s gubernatorial win. However, he noted he hadn’t heard any official plans regarding that move.

Republican Thomas Massie Continues to Push for Pete Hegseth’s Impeachment

Pete Hegseth has sparked several controversies during his time in the Trump administration. BY: MEGA

Hegseth faces mounting pressure from Capitol Hill. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has vowed to force a vote on an impeachment resolution during the lame-duck session. At the same time, incoming House Democrats intend to launch extensive investigations into Pentagon leadership and the Iran war.

“You don’t screw up an election this badly with just one issue,” Massie said. “It was completely avoidable if they’d just broken out of the cultish following of Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, critics say his presidential aspirations are a long shot, pointing out that Hegseth is mathematically one of the least popular Cabinet members in modern history, saddled with a historically low approval rating of -22 points (with just a 23 percent overall rating). Opponents argue that a candidate starting with such a heavily underwater net favorability would face an uphill, near-impossible battle in a general election.