Kim Kardashian Hired a ‘Really Cool’ ‘Night Nanny’ Because North Liked to Be Up at Night Doing Crafts, Author Reveals

Kim Kardashian hired a young woman as a night nanny for North West. BY: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reportedly hired a night nanny for her eldest daughter, North West, because she enjoyed staying up late to work on creative projects.

Journalist Jonathan Van Meter shared the unusual detail while discussing his authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, on the “Back Row” with Amy Odell podcast.

According to Van Meter, North’s late-night interests did not always fit with her mother’s preference for an early bedtime, prompting Kardashian to arrange dedicated overnight help.

Kardashian Hired a Night Nanny for Her Daughter

The author said she sleeps early while her daughter prefers to stay up late to do art work. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

During his appearance on the podcast, Van Meter explained that North enjoyed doing projects and crafts in the wee hours of the night. “For a while there, North had what she called a night nanny because North likes to stay up late and Kim goes to bed really early,” he said.

“So she just realized that difference between growing North and her desire to be up like doing crafts and projects and making music, he added.

Explaining that the SKIMS founder goes to bed by 9 p.m., Van Meter continued, “So she hired this really cool young woman to come at night so that North can stay up and do fun things and doesn’t have to go to bed.”

‘I Counted 24 Names’

The author reportedly saw several staff member’s names on a whiteboard. BY: MEGA

The night nanny was part of a much larger support system. In the book, Van Meter recalls seeing a whiteboard in Kardashian’s garage listing household employees. He counted 24 names, although only 10 were marked as working that day.

“There were nannies and kids and maids and chefs and assistants buzzing around,” he wrote.

Kardashian Has Five Nannies on Rotation for Her Four Children

The SKIMS founder made sure her kids have a nanny to look after. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kardashian has also spoken about the childcare she uses for all four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In an interview with The Times, she said she has five nannies, with one on duty and four others rotating.

“I think I am an intermediate-strict parent,” the entrepreneur said. “I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.” She also handles school runs and family dinners.

Kardashian Nurtures Her Daughter’s Creative Side

Kardashian explained that she supports her daughter being creative. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

North’s creative side isn’t something new. Kardashian has previously spoken about how much North enjoys expressing herself through music. During an October 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Kim revealed that North often comes home wanting to spend time in the music studio and can stay there for as long as eight hours.

“I also nurture her creative side,” Kardashian told host Alex Cooper. She also explained that she and her ex-husband make sure they agree on the music opportunities North gets.