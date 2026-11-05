CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Claims White House Once Again ‘Blocked’ Network From Attending Donald Trump’s Oval Office Event After Midterm Losses

Donald Trump appeared to defy the court order allowing CNN to cover the White House. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump is back to banning CNN, barring the network from covering his Thursday, November 5, gathering — and thus ensuring there would be no footage of his event on major networks.

Two days after Trump’s party got wiped out in the 2026 midterms, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that “the White House blocked” the network “from being allowed in for the president’s event in the Oval Office.”

“That means none of the five networks will have audio or video of his remarks,” she added.

Donald Trump Appears to Defy Court Orders

Trump has attempted to ban CNN from the White House. BY: MEGA

The Trump administration already infamously tried to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politicofrom the Oval Office earlier this year over what he perceives as negative coverage, but the ban was swiftly overturned by a court order. The ban from the November 5 event appears to fly in the face of that court order.

“Be advised that there is no TV pool today because it is CNN’s turn and the president is mad at them,” Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte said in the morning’s pool report.

None of the Major Networks Could Get Coverage Because of Donald Trump’s Whims

Trump has been trying to ban CNN for weeks. BY: MEGA

CNN is one of five networks who provide audio and video coverage of the president on a rotating basis, along with ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC News. By banning CNN on November 5, the network cannot share its footage with the other four major networks, meaning none of them will have coverage of the president’s remarks.

CNN, along with MS NOW and Politico, recently expanded their complaint against the Trump administration, saying it continues to defy the court order overturning Trump’s ban of the news outlets.

In an amended complaint filed on October 28, CNN alleges that it had been prohibited from six scheduled Air Force One pool assignments since Trump’s September 18 ban.

Donald Trump Used the Event to Announce His Intent to Make the Oval Office a Landmark

Trump wants to make the Oval Office a landmark. BY: MEGA

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the plaintiffs were likely to win their First Amendment suit and ordered their press credentials restored, but the ruling did not confirm if the White House must include them in press pools.

As for what remarks the Trump administration banned CNN from covering, the president announced his intent to make the Oval Office and Cabinet room national landmarks, which would prevent future presidents from altering the spaces.

Trump has infamously plated the Oval Office with various gold furnishings to suit his tastes, much to the chagrin of some of his critics.

Donald Trump’s Plan Would Try to Block Future Presidents From Altering Oval Office

Trump is trying to freeze his Oval Office so future presidents can’t alter it. BY: MEGA

“I’m going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages. It won’t be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else,” Trump said in remarks covered by Newsmax. “It’s a federal landmark. And when completed, and when we get the documentation fully done, legally binding, it’ll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space.”