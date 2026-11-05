‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Manner of Death by Hanging Revealed Nearly a Month After Suicide

RJ Mitte died on October 12 at age 34. BY: MEGA

New details have emerged about RJ Mitte’s shocking suicide.

The Breaking Bad star, who passed away on October 12 at age 34, died by hanging, according to a new report published on Thursday, November 5.

RJ Mitte’s Manner of Death Was Confirmed

RJ Mitte was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12. BY: MEGA

The actor was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m., according to the documents, which also show that an autopsy and toxicology test were requested.

However, the results were not publicly available.

RJ Mitte Died on October 12

RJ Mitte was best known for his role on ‘Breaking Bad.’ BY: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, the actor’s death was confirmed by his rep last month.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement read. “RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

RJ Mitte Was Promoting New Film Before His Death

RJ Mitte was an advocate for cerebral palsy awareness following his diagnosis at age 3. BY: MEGA

The statement continued, “Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

Mitte was promoting his new film, Talking to Strangers, in the weeks before his death. He attended the September 30 screening of the movie at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.

RJ Mitte Wanted to ‘Top’ ‘Breaking Bad’

RJ Mitte wanted to ‘top’ the success he found on ‘Breaking Bad.’ BY: MEGA

In the last social media post before his death, he reposted an appearance on the “Joe Vulpis Podcast” where he discussed his latest film role and compared it to his experience on Breaking Bad.

“I just want to top Breaking Bad, that’s the hardest,” he said in the video shared on October 7. “That is literally said, a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable. I tell people, ‘Look, it’s a long way down from the top of the mountain.'”



Mitte, who had suffered from cerebral palsy since he was 3 years old, appeared on the “Brownsville in Motion” podcast days earlier, where he was asked to “paint a picture” of what he anticipated his life would look like at the age of 50.

“Not be a grumpy middle-aged person,” he said, before adding. “A curmudgeon.”

The TV star explained that he endured “a lot of hip pain,” so he always visualized himself “being all shriveled” when he got older.