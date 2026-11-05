JonBenét Ramsey’s Recluse Brother Burke Says Unidentified Male DNA Is the ‘Best Chance’ to Solve Her Cold Case: ‘We Need to Find That Match’

Burke Ramsey revealed the key evidence in finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. BY: DR.PHIL/YOUTUBE, NETFLIX

JonBenét Ramsey’s recluse brother opened up about what could solve her cold case.

Burke Ramsey, 39, sat down for his first interview in a decade on November 5 and declared he would not give up on solving his younger sister’s mysterious murder.

Burke was 9 when his 6-year-old sister was found dead from strangulation in their family’s Colorado basement in 1996.

‘We Need to Find That Match’

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother spoke out 30 years after her death. BY: MEGA

An autopsy reported that the girl suffered a skull fracture and physical and sexual trauma.

Police later found “unknown male DNA” in the little girl’s underwear and underneath her fingernails, which Burke claims could be the key to solving her murder.

“We need to find that match. It’s the best evidence we have. It was underneath her fingernails, and it didn’t match any of us,” he said in a new interview. “It’s probably the person who did it, and it’s the best chance we have to solve this. And I want it solved.”

Burke admitted that he’s unclear what science would be required to match the decades-old sample, revealing that it’s “emotionally taxing” to learn a lot of the details of his late sister’s case.

‘Enough Is Enough’

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother Burke requested more DNA be tested. BY: @ABCNEWS/YOUTUBE

“They need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing,” he added. “Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice. It’s been 30 years and enough is enough.”

Despite decades of public speculation, Burke stood firm that no one in his family was responsible for JonBenéts tragic death.

“The DNA says we didn’t do it. I know none of my family did it. I didn’t do it,” he shared. “It’s like, stop. There was this energy looking at the family, but the DNA is sitting right there.”

Burke, who now lives a private life in Michigan, previously filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS, claiming the media company implied he killed and r—- his sister in 2016.

‘The Most Tragic Thing’

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother doubled down that none of the family harmed her. BY: NETFLIX

Burke has called JonBenét’s death “the most tragic, personal, awful thing” to happen in his life.

“That anybody could imagine happening to them,” he continued. “And it’s tough to have it come up every ten years or so.”

He referred to JonBenét as a “normal sister” outside of the countless documentaries and endless spectacle surrounding her death.

“She would slide down hills on boxes with me,” he reminisced. “We’d play in water together. Very normal stuff.”

‘I Want This Solved’

Burke Ramsey said the media frenzy ‘brings all this pain back.’ BY: DR.PHIL/YOUTUBE

His comments come ahead of journalist Diane Sawyer’s investigation into the aforementioned mysterious male DNA, entitled JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? – A New Diane Sawyer Investigation, which premieres November 6.

JonBenét’s story will also be portrayed in a Netflix dramatization of her case, The Mother of JonBenét Ramsey, which is an upcoming drama series starring Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey.

“It just brings all that pain back,” Burke shared. “But I want this solved”