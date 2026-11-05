Cardi B Reveals Name of Her and Stefon Diggs’ Son on His 1st Birthday

The star threw a cute birthday party for her son. BY: MEGA

Cardi B has finally revealed the name of her youngest child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, choosing his first birthday to introduce him to the world.

The rapper shared the news on November 4, alongside the first clear photos of their son.

The couple’s baby boy is named Grey Marsean Diggs. Along with the long-awaited reveal, Cardi posted an emotional tribute reflecting on how her son became a source of strength during one of the most uncertain periods of her life.

‘Happy 1st Birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs’

Cardi B shared photos of her fourth child on his first birthday. BY: @IAMCARDIB/INSTAGRAM

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, 33, announced her son’s name through an Instagram birthday post, sharing several photographs of the little boy celebrating his first year. She had kept his name private since welcoming him in November 2025.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” she wrote.

Cardi B also reflected on her pregnancy, explaining how carrying Grey helped her navigate a particularly challenging chapter.

“I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength,” she added.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’-Themed Birthday Photos

The ‘Please Me’ singer shared photos of her son dressed as a doctor. BY: @IAMCARDIB/INSTAGRAM

The birthday photos did more than reveal Grey’s name. Cardi B also gave fans their first proper look at her son’s face. She had mostly kept him away from the public eye during his first year.

In one of the photos, Grey was dressed like a little doctor, which seemed to be a reference to the popular medical show Grey’s Anatomy. The outfit also made sense because his name is Grey, making the theme even more fitting.

Stefon also took to his Instagram Stories and shared pictures of his son, with one photo showing him holding Grey at an NFL stadium.

Cardi B Gets Emotional About Motherhood

Cardi B spoke about her pregnancy journey in a post. BY: MEGA

Beyond revealing his name, Cardi’s message offered a glimpse into what the past year has meant to her personally. “It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” she wrote.

The “Invasion of Privacy” singer explained that she carried her son during the most “high pressured times” of her life, adding, “But having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength.”

Her message continued, “I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit.”

Cardi B and Diggs Welcomed Their Son in November 2025

Cardi B started dating Diggs amid her divorce battle with Offset. BY: MEGA

Grey is Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Diggs. The rapper also shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset: daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5.

Cardi first confirmed her pregnancy with Diggs’ baby during a September 2025 appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told the host, adding that she felt happy, strong and excited about the new chapter.