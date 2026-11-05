Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits Not Making It Into the NFL Taught Him ‘Invaluable Lessons’: ‘Best Thing That Never Happened for Me’

Dwayne Johnson explained how missed NFL goals built his resilience. BY: MEGA

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflected on the “invaluable lessons” he learned from failing to achieve his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

The actor and former WWE superstar recently took to Instagram to address whether he misses football and regrets never making it to the league, explaining that the setback ultimately gave him a hunger and work ethic that shaped his life.

“I always say making it to the NFL was the best thing that never happened for me. Invaluable lessons that I learned from failing, that also put a lifelong chip on my shoulder that has become my guardian angel. And at times my radical devil,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

Johnson added in the video, “It also created this hunger in me that never went away.”

WWE Success Fulfilled Dwayne Johnson’s Financial Dreams

Professional wrestling achievements enabled Dwayne Johnson to buy family homes. BY: MEGA

For Johnson, making it to the NFL was never just about playing professional football.

It was also about changing his family’s financial circumstances.

“Making it to the NFL meant I was gonna make money, meant that we weren’t gonna live in trailer parks or apartments anymore,” he recalled. “It meant that I was gonna buy my parents their first home, me buy my first home, my first car, and all that never happened.”

However, those dreams eventually came true after he found success in professional wrestling.

“It happened much later down the road when I turned 28, when I made it in the WWE,” Johnson explained. “I was able to buy my parents their first home they ever lived in, buy my first home I ever lived in, buy my first car.”

Warren Sapp Replaced Dwayne Johnson on His College Football Roster

Warren Sapp took Dwayne Johnson’s starting spot in college. BY: MEGA

Johnson’s football journey began at the University of Miami, where he played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes and was part of their 1991 national championship-winning team.

However, competition for a place on the roster eventually changed his trajectory.

“A guy named Warren Sappcame in and just blew the world away with his playing, and that meant, you know, moving me to the bench,” he shared. “I always say I was number 54. I was good, but just not good enough.”

Johnson was subsequently signed by the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in 1995, but his time with the team lasted only a couple of months before he was released.

Dwayne Johnson Built a Successful Wrestling Career

Cut from football, Dwayne Johnson launched a legendary wrestling run. BY: MEGA

The disappointment did not mark the end of Johnson’s ambitions.

After being released by the Stampeders, he returned home with just $7 in his pocket, a moment that eventually inspired the name of his production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

He subsequently pursued professional wrestling, making his WWE debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia before becoming one of the company’s biggest stars.

Dwayne Johnson Emphasized Resilience in the Face of Setbacks

Dwayne Johnson urged fans to keep pushing through personal failure. BY: MEGA

Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of ambition, Johnson wrote, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers, but they also don’t always work out. And so much is truly out of our control.”

He continued, “But what will always be in our control, is how we respond when life kicks you in the teeth. Wipe your blood away, move on, and keep putting in the work with your two hands. Scar tissue and calluses are life’s blessings.”

Although he admitted in the video, “I do miss aspects of football,” Johnson made his feelings about the missed NFL opportunity clear, saying, “I have zero regrets.”