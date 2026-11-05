New Democratic Minnesota Senator Peggy Flanagan Vows to ‘Rip ICE Apart’ While Calling to Replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Leader

Peggy Flanagan got into her priorities while speaking with reporters. BY: MEGA

Minnesota’s new Democratic Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan made her day one priorities clear after she was elected: take down ICE and replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader.

Flanagan, 47, outlined her goals to reporters on November 4, the morning after she defeated Republican Michele Tafoya in her Senate race.

Peggy Flanagan Is Focused on ‘Ripping ICE Apart’

Flanagan was embraced by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. BY: MEGA

Flanagan vowed in her election night victory speech to “rip ICE apart.”

Speaking to reporters the next day, she said she and her Senate colleagues “will get into the weeds of what that looks like from a policy approach.”

“To people all across Minnesota, Donald Trump’s ICE is completely broken,” she expressed. “The fact that we have had zero accountability for this agency, which essentially just does Donald Trump’s bidding, is unacceptable.”

She shared she wanted a reinvention of ICE as an agency for “public safety,” adding, “I mean public safety for everyone, so that these ICE agents can’t kill people in our streets. We need to ensure that due process is also part of our immigration system.”

Peggy Flanagan Says ICE’s Actions Propelled a Blue Wave

Flanagan represents Minnesotans who saw Renee Good and Alex Pretti killed by ICE agents. BY: MEGA

Flanagan also cited ICE activity in Minnesota as the reason for her resounding victory.

Minneapolis, Minn., was the site of the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers earlier this year, and in Flanagan’s view, the killing spurred Minnesotans to vote for a candidate who opposes ICE.

“The 3,000 ICE agents who came to our state, who terrorized us, who killed two Minnesotans with zero accountability — I think that that was absolutely part of this,” she shared.

Peggy Flanagan Takes Aim at Chuck Schumer

Flanagan called for replacing Chuck Schumer as the Democrats’ Senate Leader. BY: MEGA

Flanagan also reiterated her support for replacing Schumer when the time comes for Senate Democrats to elect a new leader.

Schumer’s leadership has increasingly frustrated the progressive wing of the Senate, who argue his direction hasn’t provided strong enough opposition to Trump.

“I am tremendously grateful for Chuck Schumer’s leadership and what he has done over the last many years, and I think it is time for new leadership,” Flanagan told reporters.

“We are at a point of a new movement in this country,” she added. “Many of us [who] were elected refused corporate PAC money, are beholden only to the the people who elected us, and are ready to fight for bold change.”

Democrats Wrestle With Replacing Chuck Schumer

Abdul El-Sayed also signaled he would not support Schumer. BY: MEGA

Replacing Schumer will not be an easy task.

Schumer had an undeniably great election night, as Democrats won every Senate race they seriously targeted and potentially even more, if the still-uncalled races in Mississippi and Alaska break their way.

Some of Schumer’s selected candidates, such as Ohio’s Sherrod Brown and North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, took home victories, but other victorious candidates like Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed and Maine’s Troy Jackson did not receive as full-throated support from Democratic leadership.

Senate Democrats will have to wrestle with whether Schumer is who they want leading the party before his Senate seat is up for election in 2028.