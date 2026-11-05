‘Hunger Games’ Star McKenna Grace Isn’t Interested in Filming ‘Very Hypersexual Things’: ‘It’s Terrifying to Me’

McKenna Grace admitted filming nude scenes is 'terrifying' to her. BY: MEGA

McKenna Grace is making her boundaries clear when it comes to choosing roles, revealing that she has no interest in filming n— or highly sexual scenes.

“At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things,” the 20-year-old actress said. “I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change.”

McKenna Grace Explains Why She Avoids Certain Scenes

McKenna Grace confessed her dream is to play a ‘Disney princess.’ BY: MEGA

The actress emphasized that her personal boundaries do not mean she limits herself to family-friendly projects.

“It’s not like I only do wholesome things — my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream — but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday,” she explained.

Earlier this year, Grace played Hannah in Scream 7, a high schooler killed while rehearsing for a play.

McKenna Grace Calls Her ‘Hunger Games’ Casting a Dream Come True

McKenna Grace said she is ‘very invested’ in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise. BY: MEGA

Grace will next portray Maysilee in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits theaters November 20.

Her character and a young Haymitch (played by Joseph Zada) are chosen as District 12 tributes to fight 46 other teens in the deadly arena.

The role holds special meaning for Grace, who grew up watching the original films starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

“I was very invested in all of it — the headcanons and the fan base,” she said. “I had this huge Hunger Games poster. I got a bow and arrows so that I could be like Katniss.”

McKenna Grace Recalls Her Surreal Experience on the ‘Hunger Games’ Set

McKenna Grace called her ‘Hunger Games’ experience ‘not real to me.’ BY: MEGA

Grace also shared how she expressed her excitement to director Francis Lawrence after joining the production.

“I told [director] Francis Lawrence when I got to set: ‘Dude, I’ve watched these movies and read these books a million times. I’ve edited these cornucopias. To be running off my own podium toward the cornucopia, this is not real to me,’” she said.

Despite her excitement, the actress found that shooting the dystopian sci-fi was much harder than expected.

McKenna Grace Says Filming ‘Hunger Games’ Left Her Nerves ‘Totally Shot’

McKenna Grace admitted her nerves were ‘totally shot’ after filming. BY: MEGA

In an October interview, Grace opened up about the physical and psychological strain of filming the action-packed prequel.

“Whenever you’re putting your body in fight-or-flight mode every day, your body can’t tell the difference between the trauma of that and if you were really running for your life,” she explained. “So it’s like you go home every day and your nerves are totally shot and you’re out of your mind like, ‘Oh my God, I almost died today.’”

Grace said that while the stunts were risky, dealing with the heavy emotional toll was the hardest part.