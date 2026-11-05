Alec Baldwin Says Donald Trump Has ‘Killed’ Entertainers’ Political Chances as He Jokes About Running for President

Alec Baldwin claimed Donald Trump has changed the political landscape. BY: MEGA

Alec Baldwin hasn’t ruled out a future in politics yet, despite believing President Donald Trump has swayed public opinion about entertainers entering government.

The actor, 68, appeared as a guest on the Wednesday, November 4, episode of Kelly Ripa‘s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast alongside his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, when the conversation turned to whether he would consider running for office.

Kelly Ripa Tells Alec Baldwin ‘I Still Want You to Run for Office’

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, disagreed with him. BY: MEGA

Kelly, 55, did not hesitate to show her support, telling him, “I still want you to run for office, Alec, and I’m willing to run your campaign.”

Alec, however, seemed less excited about the idea.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no,” he responded before explaining how he thinks the president has changed the political landscape since entering the White House.

“I mean, I thought about, I thought about that,” he confessed. “First of all, I think truly, without getting into a whole quagmire here, I think truly that Trump has killed probably forever the notion of an entertainment figure popping into show business.”

‘People Are Gonna Want Governors and Senators’

Kelly Ripa joked she would run Alec Baldwin’s campaign. BY: MEGA

Alec explained, “Trump was known by his fans, mostly from The Apprentice, not from his real estate career. I mean, his real estate career was pretty much confined to New York.”

“So, Trump, who comes from this TV show and sells to everybody the idea that he’s this crack businessman, I think it’s gonna be a long time before you see others. People are gonna want governors and senators and people who have had experience in government, and they’re not gonna wanna…they wanna play it safe,” the 30 Rock star continued.

His wife, however, didn’t fully agree with his ideas.

“I don’t agree with you either. I think you’re wrong,” Hilaria interjected before Alec changed his tune and announced, “I’m running. I’m running. Let’s declare it now on the podcast”

Hilaria quickly backtracked, joking, “Wait, I take it back. You’re right, Alec. You’re right.”

‘You Could Do the Job’

Alec Baldwin shared he would ‘give people their money’s worth.’ BY: MEGA

Kelly shared that while she believed Alec would make a great political leader, she wasn’t necessarily sure she wanted him to run.

“Actually, I care about you too much. So I really don’t want you to run,” she said, before sharing all the attributes she thinks would make him a strong candidate.

“I think you are so astute. You are so knowledgeable about the issues. And I think that you, you could do the job beautifully and brilliantly,” she added.

‘I’m Gonna Be President’

Kelly Ripa thinks Alec Baldwin would do a ‘beautiful’ job. BY: MEGA

He then agreed that he would want to make a difference if he ever entered politics, saying he would strive to give Americans “their money’s worth,” adding, “What they’re paying for and what they’re getting back is so ridiculous.”

Alec then doubled down, stating, “And I’m gonna, and I’m gonna be president,” before mocking President Trump‘s voice.

Kelly concluded, “That’d be amazing. Amazing.”