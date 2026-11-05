Former ‘The View’ Star Michelle Collins Says ‘I’m Good’ When Asked If She’ll Return to the Show

Michelle Collins revealed her thoughts on returning to 'The View.' BY: MEGA

Michelle Collins has left the door open to a possible return to The View, but she isn’t waiting for an invitation.

During her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the comedian was asked whether the ABC daytime talk show would bring her back.

Her answer was refreshingly candid. While Collins admitted that returning would be a pleasure, she also made it clear that she is perfectly happy pursuing other opportunities.

‘Who Knows? … But I’m Good’

Collins said she’s ‘good’ when asked about her return. BY: MEGA

During the conversation, Andy Cohen brought up the possibility of Collins rejoining The View, recalling that he had recently run into her at an airport and immediately asked whether she would return.

Collins joked that she had been put through an unexpected interrogation while standing in the TSA line. She then gave a more thoughtful answer, saying, “Who knows? And I’ll be honest, it would be a pleasure, but also I’m good.”

She quickly turned the conversation toward her comedy career, encouraging viewers to attend her tour instead. “If you really are desperate to see me, it probably will not be on ABC, but I’m coming to a city near you,” she said.

However, she isn’t ruling anything out completely.

Collins said, “The show is great,” before mentioning her friendly relationship with Whoopi Goldberg.

She ended the discussion with another hopeful, “Who knows?”

Collins Says Goldberg Was Her Only Recent Contact

Collins remains connected to Goldberg even after leaving ‘The View.’ BY: MEGA

Collins also received a question from a fan about which of her former The View colleagues she has spoken to most recently. Her answer was Goldberg, whom she continues to consider a close friend.

“There’s literally only one person and it’s Whoopi,” she revealed.

She went on to explain that the two had planned to meet in Sicily while Collins was travelling through Italy. However, Mount Etna erupted, disrupting her plans and forcing her to miss the meeting.

“I couldn’t make it to Whoopi and her family,” she explained, before adding that she still cherishes their friendship. “If I take anything away from that experience, it’s my friendship with her.”

Collins also spoke warmly about Goldberg’s daughter, husband and children, describing them as “the most fun people you can know.”

Collins Previously Opened Up About Her Exit From ‘The View’

Collins wasn’t happy with how her journey ended on the show. BY: MEGA

While Collins was much more relaxed during her latest appearance on Cohen’s show, she has previously been outspoken about how it felt to leave the show.

During the “Las Culturistas” podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, she admitted she was annoyed by the show’s decision not to invite her back, even for other appearances.

“It does frustrate me a hair that I have behaved so well and that the show has absolutely never invited me back,” she said.

Collins also expressed disappointment over less screen time during the show’s 25th-anniversary celebration. “It bothers me that I played the game right, and then I’m not rewarded a little bit,” she added.

She also mentioned staying silent about certain experiences on the show, saying, “I have bitten my tongue about a lot of the things that went on there.”

She Has Comedy Tour Dates Lined Up After ‘The View’ Stint

Collins explained she’s focusing on her comedy career. BY: MEGA

For now, Collins is focusing more on her comedy career instead of appearing on daytime television. She mentioned that fans waiting to see her on television can actually catch up with her at one of her upcoming comedy shows rather than waiting for her to return to The View.

She is scheduled to perform at City Winery in Chicago on November 11, followed by shows at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco on December 2 and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on December 6.