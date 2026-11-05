Swiss Model Beatrice Keul Says She’s ‘Scared’ After Receiving Threats Over Trump Sexual Assault Allegation Following House Democrats’ Report: ‘I Need to Protect Myself’

Keul says she needs to 'protect herself' after Democrats published her allegation. SCREENSHOT / RTS, MEGA

Former beauty queen Beatrice Keul, days after House Democrats revealed that she is alleging that Donald Trump raped her in a meeting orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein, is scared for her safety.

Keul gave a new interview last week in which she detailed the decision to divulge the allegation to House Democrats and the threats she’s received after making the bombshell claim.

Beatrice Keul Reveals Threatening Phone Call

Beatrice Keul said she faces numerous threats. BY: RTS

In an interview with Newsweek, Keul revealed that the day after the allegation went public, she received a threatening phone call from an anonymous number.

“It was from the U.S. and clearly directed to me and my family if I continue to spread the word in America,” Keul, 56, told the publication of the call. A “computerized voice” warned Keul to stop speaking about the alleged attack, she said.

“It was anonymous,” Keul said. “But who could do that?”

Keul said her attorney is investigating the intimidation tactic but did not go into much further detail.

Beatrice Keul Explained Her Reasoning for Going Public

The encounter allegedly took place in 1993. BY: MEGA

Keul had previously gone public with an allegation of sexual misconduct toward Trump, telling Daily Mail in 2024 that Trump had groped her in an Atlantic City hotel room in 1993. At the time, she said she talked him down from rape.

She told Newsweek that her decision to give a “soft version” of her allegation was a request from news outlets fearing litigation from Washington. She also said it was done out of fear for her safety.

“I got threats and I was scared,” she said.

The fear hasn’t subsided with the new allegation.

“I need to protect myself,” she said. “I am scared. They have the power and the money.”

House Democrats Presented the Allegation in a Report

Judiciary Democrats released the report right before the midterms. BY: MEGA

On October 26, House Democrats revealed in a report that Keul told them privately that Trump raped her at the confrontation in a “brutal” fashion.

“Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body,” the report stated. “Keul described the rape as ‘brutal.’ Following the assault, according to Keul’s report, Trump sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, ‘[T]he show must go on.'”

“A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s,” the document further read.

The Trump Administration Continues to Try and Make the Epstein Files Go Away

Trump’s DOJ has tried to protect him from the Epstein scandal for years. BY: MEGA

The Trump administration has attempted to quash the story.

In a statement — taken days before Republicans were crushed in the 2026 midterm elections — it described the House Democrats’ report as a “desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum.”

The DOJ complained, “This ‘report’ is nothing more than a last-ditch effort by House Judiciary Democrats to mislead the public.”

However, the Trump administration has been caught trying to bury the Epstein story on multiple occasions, including collaborating with the DOJ and FBI on a stunning 2025 memo arguing there was no need to investigate the Esptein files further, then pressuring Republican representatives to withdraw their support from releasing the Epstein files.