Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Celebrate Democrats Winning 2026 Midterms After Couple Left America Following Donald Trump’s Reelection: Photo

Ellen DeGeneres announced her return as Dory, telling fans, 'Excited about this.' BY: MEGA; @ELLENDEGENERES/INSTAGRAM

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, celebrated Democrats’ reported midterm election victories nearly two years after leaving the United States following Donald Trump‘s reelection.

The 68-year-old former host posted an Instagram selfie with de Rossi, tagging several Democratic candidates after the “blue wave” occurred.

DeGeneres and de Rossi Celebrate Democratic Wins

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated the Democrats’ ‘blue wave’ after leaving America. BY: @ELLENDEGENERES/INSTAGRAM

DeGeneres marked the election results by sharing a photo with her wife and tagging several Democratic politicians.

Among those mentioned were Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Gina Hinojosa of Texas, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia and Deb Haaland of New Mexico.

The post marked a political celebration for the comedian, who previously confirmed that Trump’s return to the White House influenced her decision to remain overseas. DeGeneres and de Rossi, who married in 2008, have been living in England since the 2024 presidential election.

DeGeneres Spills Why She and de Rossi Left After Trump’s Reelection

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that Donald Trump’s reelection prompted her move to England, declaring, ‘We’re staying here.’ BY: MEGA

In July 2025, DeGeneres discussed her relocation during a conversation with Richard Bacon, confirming that the presidential election played a major role in the couple’s decision.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,'” she recalled.

The comedian loved living in the English countryside, calling the villages, architecture and quiet lifestyle uniquely beautiful.

“It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here. We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life,” she continued.

The ex-host explained how they settled into their new home, saying, “We love it. Portia brought her horses, I keep chickens, and we had sheep for a couple of weeks.”

DeGeneres’ Comeback

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to Matthew Wright, who had ‘died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep.’ BY: MEGA

Despite settling in England, DeGeneres is preparing to return to the entertainment industry with a new Disney project.

The comedian shared on Instagram that she will voice Dory again in a new animated short. “Excited about this,” DeGeneres wrote while sharing the news.

This project marks her return to acting after her 2024 Netflix special, which was meant to be her final show before moving abroad.

DeGeneres Hints at Returning to TV

Ellen DeGeneres announced her return as Dory, telling fans, ‘Excited about this.’ BY: MEGA

The star recently hinted at a comeback.

“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” the comedian said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“I miss a lot about it — laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here. I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” DeGeneres added.