Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate of Turning Their Kids Against Him, Reveals He Missed Years of Milestones: ‘I’ve Never Heard Their Voice’

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, of 'alienating' him from his children. BY: MEGA

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, of purposely turning their children against him following their 2009 divorce.

“I have pictures of them, but I still wouldn’t be able to pick them out on the street,” Jon, 49, claimed during an appearance on the “Legally Goff” podcast on Wednesday, November 4.

Jon Gosselin on His Estrangement From His Children

Jon Gosselin made an appearance on the ‘Legally Goff’ podcast on November 4. BY: Legally Goff podcast/YouTube

Jon and Kate, 51, were married from 1999 to 2009 and welcomed eight children during their 10-year marriage: twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Joel, Hannah and Collin.

After Jon and Kate’s divorce, the children initially continued living primarily with their mother. However, after Collin, 22, was sent to a residential behavior institution in 2016, he moved in with Jon following his release two years later. Hannah, 22, had already moved with Jon earlier that year.

Jon Gosselin Claims He Was ‘Alienated’ From His Children

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin share eight children. BY: @kateplusmy8/instagram

“2018 is the last time I saw Joel, Aiden, Alexis, and Leah … If you read in Collin’s book, he had a visitation, a forced visitation that did not go very well, and it was very heartbreaking,” Jon explained during the podcast appearance. “I did see them again in person, but I haven’t seen them since cuz they moved.”

Jon claimed that he was “alienated” from his children’s lives, adding, “I missed graduations. I missed proms … I don’t know anything about my twins.”

‘I Was Cut Out of Their Lives’

Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin tied the knot in 1999. BY: MEGA

“I’ve been alienated since they were 13. Like, alienation like silence. I’ve never heard their voice,” he claimed. “I was just cut out of their lives. They, I guess, believe the narrative of TLC that I’m a s— bag and that I don’t want to see them.”

He continued, “Just like Kate told Collin that I don’t want to see him, and Kate in court told me, Collin doesn’t want to see me … then I didn’t hear from him for five years. I believe that’s exactly what she said to Maddie and Cara … That’s their mother and they believed her.”

Jon Gosselin Doesn’t ‘Blame’ His Other Children for Their Estrangement

Collin Gosselin spoke about living with Kate Gosselin in his new memoir, ‘In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.’ BY:

Jon said he didn’t “blame” his other children for their estrangement, as he believed they were “living in fear” after Collin was sent to a behavioral institution.

“Your brother disappears and in your mind, ‘Do you think we better fall in line? Mommy made Collin disappear; we don’t even know where he is,'” Jon claimed, emphasizing that Collin went “no contact” with his siblings during his time at the behavioral institution.

“He called once from the institution, talked to Maddie and got hung up on and never talked to them again,” Jon alleged. “That’s some scary s—.”