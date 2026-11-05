Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Speechless Over Jude Bellingham’s Latest Calvin Klein Campaign: ‘It’s Almost Too Much’

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones praised Jude Bellingham's ad campaign. BY: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones were left speechless after getting a glimpse of Jude Bellingham‘s latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

During the November 5 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the hosts welcomed podcast host Evan Ross Katz for their recurring segment, “They Said What?”

While discussing some of the internet’s latest viral moments, the topic naturally turned to Calvin Klein’s newest face.

Upon showing the promotional clip on screen, Jones reacted, “Jenna is like, ‘It’s almost too much.’ I am like, ‘No, it’s not.’”

Hosts Joked About Their Age Gap With Jude Bellingham

The ‘Today’ hosts joked playfully about their age difference with Bellingham. BY: MEGA

The campaign also left the hosts reflecting on the age gap between themselves and the young footballer, with Jones joking, “We are knocking on 50 and have kids and are like, 17, 18, 19, 20, kinda close.”

Bush Hager admitted, “We sometimes think of ourselves as if we are in our 20s,” before Jones acknowledged, “But we are not.”

However, she was quick to appreciate the moment, adding, “I celebrate the beauty that is,” to which Bush Hager agreed, “There is a lot of beauty there, yes.”

Oliver Hadlee Pearch Shot the Campaign in Madrid

Oliver Hadlee Pearch photographed Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein in Madrid. BY: MEGA

Shot in Madrid by acclaimed photographer and director Oliver Hadlee Pearch for Calvin Klein’s global launch, the campaign showcased the brand’s signature Icon Cotton Stretch underwear range.

Grounded in the creative concept of revealing “the icon underneath,” the visual collection paired minimalist studio backdrops with high-contrast framing to highlight pieces such as the Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk, low-rise trunks, hip briefs and slim boxers.

It was captured in stripped-back imagery that also included his iconic open-armed goal celebration on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham Shared His Thoughts on the Campaign

Jude Bellingham discussed inner confidence during his Calvin Klein launch. BY: MEGA

Reflecting on his experience with the legacy brand, Bellingham opened up about the core philosophy behind the collaboration.

“I really enjoyed working on this campaign,” said Bellingham in a statement. “I liked the idea of ‘the icon underneath’ – that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way.”

The Midfielder Built on His SKIMS Partnership

Jude Bellingham expanded his fashion portfolio after modeling for SKIMS. BY: MEGA

The campaign further expands Bellingham’s growing imprint in luxury fashion, following his previous modeling debut for SKIMS Men in June 2024 right before Euro 2024.

Promoted under the slogan “The best in football meets the best of underwear,” the viral SKIMS campaign features the Real Madrid star executing seamless football tricks on camera while confidently declaring, “I’m Jude Bellingham. Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.”

Combined with his ongoing partnership with French fashion house Louis Vuitton, his new Calvin Klein venture solidifies his place as one of sport’s premier global style icons.