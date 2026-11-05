Justin Timberlake ‘Genuinely’ Wanted Britney Spears Involved in His Documentary But She Rejected Role, Source Says

Justin Timberlake reportedly 'genuinely' wanted Britney Spears in his documentary. BY: MEGA

Justin Timberlake reportedly wanted his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears to appear in his upcoming Apple TV documentary, but the pop star allegedly turned down the offer.

“Justin may genuinely want her involved, but the optics are terrible,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack on Wednesday, November 4.

The rejection comes as Timberlake gets ready to release a December docuseries about his past with Spears and career controversies.

Britney Spears Reportedly Refuses to Participate in Timberlake’s Documentary

Britney Spears allegedly ‘rejected’ Justin Timberlake’s documentary offer. BY: MEGA

Shuter reports that Spears chose not to take part in the project despite being approached.

“After everything Britney has said about how their breakup affected her, this could look like another attempt to use her story to rehabilitate his image,” the insider claimed. “She has worked too hard to reclaim her voice to become part of somebody else’s comeback.”

The source suggested that Spears had already shared her perspective and had little reason to revisit the relationship for a documentary focused on her ex-boyfriend.

Spears’ Memoir Revealed Painful Details About Timberlake

Britney Spears reportedly refused to ‘relive’ her troubled romance with Justin Timberlake. BY: MEGA

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears opened up about her relationship with Timberlake and the emotional impact of their breakup.

The “Toxic” singer also revealed that she became pregnant during their relationship and had an abortion.

Timberlake’s upcoming documentary reportedly covers his past relationship with his ex.

“Britney has already been incredibly honest about what happened,” Shuter’s source said. “She doesn’t need to sit in front of a camera and relive it all over again, especially in a documentary centered on Justin.”

Britney Spears’ Potential Return to the Camera Raises Concerns

Britney Spears reportedly wanted her next on-camera appearance to focus on ‘her life and her future.’ BY: MEGA

The source also talked about whether Spears might return to the spotlight after her conservatorship ended in 2021.

According to the source, her “first major on-camera appearance” should be about “Britney, her life and her future — not her ex-boyfriend.”

Spears, who shares sons Sean, 21, and Jayden, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has largely kept her personal life away from traditional media interviews since regaining control of her affairs.

Her reported decision not to participate would leave Timberlake to address their shared history without her involvement.

Justin Timberlake’s Docuseries Will Also Address Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Controversy

Justin Timberlake’s documentary reportedly revisited Janet Jackson’s infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction.’ BY: MEGA

Directed by Fisher Stevens, the new Apple TV series will likely look back at Timberlake andJanet Jackson‘s 2004 Super Bowl controversy.

A source said Jackson will appear in the documentary to discuss the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that occurred during their performance.

The incident caused massive outrage and is still one of the most heavily debated moments of Timberlake’s career.

Jackson is reportedly on board, but since Spears allegedly refused to join, viewers might only hear Timberlake’s side of their past relationship without her reply.