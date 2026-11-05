Dean Norris’ Wife Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ as Reason for Divorce Amid Bankruptcy Filing for Family Restaurant

Dean Norris and Bridget Norris began divorce proceedings after 25 years. BY: MEGA

Actor Dean Norris, best known for portraying DEA agent Hank Schrader on the hit AMC drama Breaking Bad, is navigating a major personal and financial transition.

According to a TMZ report, court records reveal that his wife, Bridget Norris, filed for divorce in Riverside County, Calif., citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split.

The couple married in October 2001, and Bridget listed their official separation date as January 15, 2025.

Bridget Norris Requested Joint Custody of Their Kids

Bridget Norris sought spousal support and joint custody of their children. BY: @DEANJNORRIS/INSTAGRAM

Together, the couple shares five children, including two minors, 17-year-old Zoe and 16-year-old Dean.

In her legal petition, Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of their minor children.

She also asked the court for spousal support and a formal judicial determination to divide the property and assets accumulated during their nearly 24-year marriage.

Although Dean filed a response months after the initial petition, the divorce case remains pending.

The Couple Initiated Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings for Swing Inn Cafe

The couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Swing Inn Cafe. BY: MEGA

Compounding the personal marital separation is a mounting, severe financial crisis involving the couple’s local business ventures.

Dean and Bridget are currently embroiled in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for the Swing Inn Cafe, a historic barbecue and breakfast eatery in Temecula, Calif., which they acquired together back in 2022.

Reflecting on their choice to purchase the establishment, Dean previously shared his personal tie to the spot.

“This is a valuable corner. People want to acquire it and do whatever they want to do. I want to preserve it for the next hundred years,” he stated.

Swing Inn Cafe Experienced Severe Financial Losses

Swing Inn Cafe suffered heavy financial losses and overwhelming business debt. BY: MEGA

Financial documents submitted during the bankruptcy proceedings highlight a sharp downturn in the restaurant’s earnings.

Gross revenue plummeted by approximately $1 million between 2024 and 2025, likely driven by the fading of initial social media buzz surrounding the celebrity-owned establishment.

The business reported severely mismatched balances, citing between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets against overwhelming liabilities ranging between $1 million and $10 million.

Dean Norris Maintained Private Household Focus Amid Expanding TV Career

Dean Norris balances a private family life with his acting career. BY: MEGA

Throughout their high-profile careers and shared business operations, which also include co-managing the Norris Performing Arts Center, the pair have maintained a quiet, private lifestyle.

“The way I look at it, I’m a guy who acts to live… If playing cops pays the bills, that’s what I need to do to support my family,” he told USA Today in 2010.

Beyond his defining role in Breaking Bad, Dean has built a prolific acting resume with prominent television appearances in shows such as Under the Dome, The Big Bang Theory and Scandal.

Neither Dean nor Bridget has issued a public statement regarding the pending divorce or financial reorganization.