Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Had to ‘Check Out’ After Donald Trump Won Again: ‘It Was Really Hard For Me to Accept’

Outgoing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had to 'check out' after Donald Trump's 2024 win. BY: MEGA

Outgoing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed the heavy emotional toll of the 2024 election results on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” sharing how difficult it was to process the outcome and describing a period when she had to temporarily disconnect from the outside world.

Whitmer, 55, opened up to Handler about the frustration and heartbreak after campaigning hard for Kamala Harris, noting “it was really hard for me to accept” Donald Trump’s win.

To cope with the overwhelming pressure and public disappointment, Whitmer stepped back and mentally check out for a bit, turning to a media blackout.

‘I Turned to a Serial Killer to Cheer Myself Up’

She joked about the coping mechanisms she used during her post-election time frame, revealing, “I watched eight seasons of Dexter to cheer myself up… I turned to a serial killer to cheer myself up; that’s how bad it was.”

Whitmer shared that the outcome deeply worried her family. She recalled her children asking her in distress, “Are you going to be okay? Are we going to be okay?”

‘So How Am I Going to Show Up for Michigan?’

Whitmer brushed off the blow and focused on showing up for Michigan. BY : MEGA

Whitmer and Handler discussed the pragmatic and often paradoxical realities of political leadership — having to push back or take legal action against federal policies while also interfacing directly with the White House to advocate for Michigan’s economy, cross-border ties with Canada, and state interests.

After the initial shock, Whitmer shifted into a pragmatic mindset about her political reality, telling the comedian: “I thought, ‘You know, I got two years left. What am I going to do with this two years? He’s the president; he just got elected. So how am I going to show up for Michigan?'”

Whitmer Hasn’t Ruled Out a 2028 Presidential Run

Whitmer hasn’t ruled out a 2028 presidential run of her own. BY: MEGA

The two also shared a casual conversation about their matching preferences for giving dogs distinct, human names. Whitmer mentioned her own dogs, Doug and Kevin, while Handler spoke about her dog, also named Doug.

Whitmer has not officially committed to a 2028 presidential run, repeatedly stating that she has “nothing to announce” while refusing to close the door completely.

During an interview with FOX 2 Detroit at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Whitmer initially stated, “There will be a robust group of people running for president. I will not be one of them in 2028, I can tell you that.” However, just hours later during a Q&A session, she walked back the remark, expressing, “I never thought I would run for governor. So I guess I should know better to never say never.”