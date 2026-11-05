Fox News’ Jesse Watters Scolded by Critics for ‘Blatantly Racist’ Way He Mispronounces Abdul El-Sayed’s Name: Watch

Jesse Watters uncorked a vile name for Abdul El-Sayed on 'The Five.' BY: FOX NEWS, MEGA

Jesse Watters immediately invited criticism for pretending he suddenly couldn’t remember how to pronounce the name of Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

The controversial Fox News host voiced his shock at Democrats’ excellent night by saying he couldn’t believe that young white American men voted El-Sayed, then making a stunningly racist noise as he said his name.

Jesse Watters’ Usual Persona Slipped

Watters could not make light of the Republican defeat. BY: MEGA

Watters seemed genuinely upset during a segment on The Five in contrast to his usual smarmy sarcasm. That was provided by Greg Gutfeld, who tried to spin Republicans’ awful night by saying it would be “fun, fun, fun!” to try and see Democrats try and fix the economy and Iran War — both of which were problems initiated by Donald Trump.

Watters actually scolded Gutfeld for his take, saying, “I think you’re missing the bigger picture, which is that the American people — young, white, Americans — said ‘screw you’ to Donald Trump, said ‘screw you’ to the Republican party in places in the deep south, in the midwest.”

“That’s not something that happens all of the time. That’s a problem!” Watters said over a protesting Gutfeld.

“They voted for Talafreako [James Talarico], man! They voted for Abdul ‘Bululululu’ Mohammed!”

Social Media Was Horrified by Jesse Watters

Many critics couldn’t believe Watters’ on-air behavior. BY: MEGA

Watters’ stunning, intentional butchering of El-Sayed’s name quickly went viral on social media, where it was roundly criticized.

“Imagine the most racist way for Jesse Waters to pronounce Abdul’s name and I promise you it’s even more racist than that,” one disgusted X commenter wrote.

“I was unprepared for the blatant racism in Watters stating of Abdul El-Sayed’s name,” added another.

“Did Jesse watters just do that on national television? How racist do you have to be??” asked a shocked third person.

Jesse Watters Previously Seemed Fond of El-Sayed

El-Sayed previously had a memorable interview with Watters. BY: MEGA

It was a far cry from the cutesy, condescending fondness Watters developed for El-Sayed in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

After a ridiculous August interview in which El-Sayed asked Watters if he was circumcised on live TV, Watters admitted he “actually liked” the Democrat because El-Sayed was “not your typical stiff.” However, he added that he thought El-Sayed was “a little bit of a lunatic.”

Watters also praised El-Sayed for beating Haley Stevens, who was El-Sayed’s establishment-backed opponent in the Democratic Michigan primary.

“You’ve got to respect Abdul because he beat the machine,” Watters said after the primary.

Watters Took the Election Results as a Dire Rebuke of MAGA

Watters was also stunned Democrats elected Talarico. BY: MEGA

Watters was evidently in no mood to continue praising the new Michigan senator nor continue making sneering jokes at candidates he had spent much of the year making fun of.

“The people are saying, ‘Yo! You screwed up! Do something about it!” he cried.

He added that the 2026 midterms were far from the typical midterm lumps the party in power receives, noting that Democrats elected such candidates like Talarico and El-Sayed. “No one can wrap their head around that,” he declared.