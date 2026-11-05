White House Shuts Down ‘Baseless’ Marco Rubio ‘Resignation’ Claims After GOP Midterm Losses

Marco Rubio may resign after total GOP wipeout at the midterms. BY: MEGA

The White House has pushed back on a new report that claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio is under “resignation watch” after this week’s blue wave in rebuke of President Donald Trump. According to the report, 55-year-old Rubio could be “running for the hills” to put some space between himself and Trump ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run. However, whether the former Florida senator resigns is yet to be seen.

Sources Predict Rubio’s Exit

Rubio reportedly wants to run for president in 2028. BY: MEGA

“Rubio will be gone after the midterms,” one Republican source told The Independent. “There will be about four or five of them running for the hills. The country has completely turned against Trump. People cannot even say where Iran is on a map and do not get this war.”

Another insider said that to have any chance at all in two years’ time, Rubio will have to make Trump take the blame for the war.

“It makes complete sense for him to step down and leave the administration,” an ally of Rubio told the publication. “Rubio is the leading candidate at the moment to be the [Republican] nominee. He’s definitely ahead of Vance. But he cannot run while he is still secretary of state, and being tied to the administration will only harm his prospects anyway.”

White House and State Department Push Back

The White House said the reporting on Rubio is false. BY: MEGA

The White House and State Department have rejected the story. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused The Independent of “pushing baseless, false conspiracy theories… about President Trump and his administration.”

“The Independent story is fake news and not worth the paper it’s written on. Secretary Rubio is focused on advancing President Trump’s agenda and delivering for the American people,” said Edgar Vasquez, deputy assistant secretary for press.

In an email to the Daily Beast, Dylan Johnson, the assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, was more blunt: “This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid. The Secretary has not discussed leaving his role, and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump’s administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax.”

A Potential 2028 Contender

Vance is leading as the GOP candidate in some polls. BY: MEGA

Rubio has been considered a top contender to follow Trump for some time. Polymarket had him as the second choice for the 2028 GOP nominee behind Vice President J.D. Vance as of Thursday, November 5.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was third; he is term-limited and leaves office in January 2027. Tucker Carlson and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were fourth and fifth, with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in the sixth slot.

Vance Leads in Early Polling

Rubio claimed he would step aside for Vance in 2028. BY: MEGA

On the other side of the aisle, the Democratic primary is wide open. As for the Republicans, a New York Times/Siena survey showed Vance and Rubio leading with voters. Some 33 percent of potential Republican primary voters say they will most likely back the VP, compared with 23 percent for Rubio, who has said he would stand aside if Vance runs.