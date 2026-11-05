Billy Bush Praises Pal Tucker Carlson as a ‘Different Kind of Leader’ as He Questions If He’ll Run for President

Billy Bush weighed in on a potential presidential run by pal Tucker Carlson. BY: MEGA

Fox News contributor Billy Bush brought up the possibility of Tucker Carlson running for president during the Wednesday, November 4, episode of his show “Hot Mics.” Speaking with guest Megyn Kelly, Bush questioned whether Carlson could pursue a White House bid in the 2028 presidential election cycle.

Bush, 55, revealed a deep, lifelong personal history with Carlson, noting they have known each other since high school, dated sisters, and that Carlson and his wife are godparents to Bush’s middle child.

Framing Carlson, 57, as a potential “different kind of leader” after the Trump era.

Megyn Kelly Said Carlson ‘Might Very Well Be the Guy’ for 2028

Kelly is also open to the idea of a Carlson 2028 launch. BY: MEGA

In response to Bush’s prompt, Kelly, who has spoken about this on her own show previously, stated her former Fox News colleague “might very well be the guy” and considers a future run to be a “real possibility.”

Reactions to a potential Carlson 2028 presidential run are deeply divided, with some former allies and anti-Trump conservatives actively trying to draft him, while mainstream establishment figures and loyal Trump supporters strongly dismiss or criticize the prospect.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Rep. Joe Kent have publicly championed a realignment, sharing photos from a meeting at Carlson’s Maine cabin alongside former Rep. Thomas Massie.

Not Everyone’s on Board With Carlson

The former Fox News star has publicly broken with Donald Trump over many issues. BY : MEGA

Kent revealed that allies have repeatedly pitched Carlson to run, arguing that a lane exists for an “America First” movement that is disillusioned with Trump’s handling of foreign policy (particularly regarding Iran.)

Curt Mills, the executive director of The American Conservative, endorsed the concept, suggesting Carlson could enter the field if Trump leans toward a more hawkish establishment candidate — such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio — rather than backing Vice President J.D. Vance.

Stanch Trump supporters have fiercely lashed out at the prospect of Carlson breaking with the party.

MAGA Influencers Aren’t Fans of Carlson’s After He Broke With Trump

Not everyone’s on board with a Carlson run, however. BY : MEGA

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer branded Carlson a “lunatic” attempting to hijack the GOP, while MAGA streamer Catturd dismissed the coalition as having “zero pull.”

Conservative journalist Mark Halperin called the idea of Carlson running on a third-party or alternative ticket a “long shot,” adding that if he somehow reached a general election debate stage, it “would be the doom for the Republican Party. Unequivocally.”

Carlson Has Downplayed an Interest in Running for Political Office

MAGA doesn’t believe Carlson has a chance at the Oval Office. BY: MEGA

A Republican strategist speaking to the Washington Examiner rejected the notion of an “anti-Trump MAGA” lane as online wishful thinking, stating the base remains firmly behind Trump and that Carlson carrying a third-party torch has “no chance in h—.”

Carlson has repeatedly downplayed or dismissed personal political ambitions, telling interviewers like Alex Jones, “of course, I’m not planning to run for president,” and insisting he has “zero interest in running for president,” though he has simultaneously stated that he feels alienated from the current Republican leadership and wishes to help build an alternative political path.