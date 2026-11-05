CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Claims Donald Trump’s Administration ‘Is Lost’ and ‘Unsure’ How to Move Forward After Midterm Loss

CNN star Kaitlan Collins offered a brutal assessment of a post-midterms Trump administration. BY: MEGA

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins delivered a blunt assessment of the Republican midterms bloodbath, stating “the Trump administration is lost right now” and lacks a clear strategy for navigating forward.

Her analysis came after significant Republican losses, including Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate, as well as winning in deep-red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

Collins noted a visible rift between President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Vance Publicly Blamed the War in Iran for the GOP Midterms Wipeout

Collins highlighted that by blaming the war on Iran for the GOP midterm losses, he was publicly breaking wiht Donald Trump. BY : MEGA

In a lengthy post-mortem message, Vance said of the election losses, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

Collins clarified on-air that Vance was breaking with the president, stating, “That’s not what the president said last night.”

“I mean, the Trump administration is lost right now. They’re not really sure how to navigate this going forward,” she expressed. “Breaking with the president on the Iran war, saying, ‘Well, the president said last night that’s why Republicans lost.’ That’s not what the president said last night.”

Collins Challenged Trump’s Post-Election Spin With Facts

Collins challenged Trump’s election spin with facts contradicting it. BY : MEGA

Collins challenged Trump’s post-election efforts to separate inflation and rising fuel prices from the conflict with Iran.

She pointed out that gas prices had risen sharply from roughly $2.98 per gallon before the February 28 escalation to a peak of $4.79 by May.

While Trump publicly downplayed the defeat on Fox News — claiming it wasn’t a “hit on me” — Collins reported that White House officials were privately shifting the blame onto Trump’s hand-picked MAGA candidates, claiming they did a poor job of promoting themselves.

‘Trump Tried to Blame Gas Price Without Tying Them to the War’

Collins noted Trump’s surprisingly ‘meek’ reply to his party’s reckoning. BY : MEGA

The stalwart CNN star said Trump “tried to blame gas prices without tying them to the war, even though we all know they are directly tied, because if you look at a chart, they skyrocketed in February when he started launching bombs in Iran.”

On social media, Collins highlighted a telling pattern, noting that Trump’s response closely mirrored his reaction to the 2018 midterms. Rather than taking accountability, Trump congratulated the Democrats, praised their campaign efforts, and suggested working together on shared goals.

Collins warned that despite Trump’s uncharacteristically mild initial response, his administration is unlikely to cooperate quietly with impending congressional oversight, anticipating much stronger pushback from the White House and the Department of Justice than seen in previous terms.

‘He’s Not Giving Them Any Guidance’ on Handling Their Massive Losses

Collins said a distracted Trump isn’t giving his party any guidance whatsoever. BY : MEGA

She also cited his election-eve speech at his vanity project, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, as an example of just how out of touch he is.

“He appeared at the White House ballroom construction site, signed a steel beam, and right now, is complaining that the Senate didn’t make daylight savings permanent. And so he’s not really giving them any guidance on how they should handle the massive losses that they suffered,” she said.

Dana Bash suggested, “He kinda is, he’s kind of saying ‘I don’t care,’ I mean, without saying it, don’t you think?” to which Collins replied, “But he definitely cares.”