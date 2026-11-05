Miles Teller Says ‘Gracious’ Costar Tom Cruise Is a Great ‘Mentor’ and Always ‘Available’ to Talk

Miles Teller called Tom Cruise the 'closest thing to a mentor' in Hollywood. BY: MEGA

Miles Teller has nothing but praise for Tom Cruise, whom he considers one of his greatest teachers in Hollywood, as anticipation builds for the third installment of Top Gun.

“Tom is very gracious, and he was the closest thing to a mentor that I think a lot of us ever had in this business. And he’s always available,” Teller said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor shared details about the sequel while promoting Paper Tiger.

Miles Teller Reveals Tom Cruise’s Dedication to His Costars

Miles Teller praised Tom Cruise for being ‘very gracious’ and supportive. BY: MEGA

Teller shared that Cruise gets so psyched in filmmaking that he sometimes has to let the call go. “I’ve had to hang up on Tom because, just, he’s so excited. He really is so invested,” the actor shared.

The 39-year-old star worked alongside Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, the blockbuster sequel to the original 1986 film.

Cruise returned as Maverick, while Teller played the son of his late friend Goose.

Miles Teller Addresses His Potential Return to ‘Top Gun 3’

Miles Teller admitted ‘everybody’s really excited about’ ‘Top Gun 3.’ BY: MEGA

During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel pressed Teller for information about the third movie, which is currently in development.

“Where did you hear that [there’s going to be another movie]?” Teller joked when the host brought up the project.

The actor refused to confirm his involvement, though he admitted everyone is very excited about it.

“Tom, I think he said the next thing he’s doing, he’s going to race some cars. That’s Days of Thunder. And then, I hope he wants to fly some planes too,” Teller said.

Paramount Pictures Confirms ‘Top Gun 3’ Is in Development

Miles Teller hopes Tom Cruise would ‘fly some planes’ again in ‘Top Gun 3.’ BY: @PARAMOUNTPICTURES/YOUTUBE

Paramount Pictures executives Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein confirmed during CinemaCon in April that another Top Gun movie is moving forward.

The studio heads revealed that a “script underway” would bring Cruise back together with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on the franchise’s first two films.

Cruise also expressed optimism about the studio’s upcoming projects, telling attendees, “The future looks pretty great.”

The announcement came after the massive box office success of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, which arrived over 30 years after the original.

Christopher McQuarrie Teases ‘Top Gun 3’ Plot

Christopher McQuarrie revealed the ‘Top Gun 3’ story was ‘already in the bag.’ BY: @PARAMOUNTPICTURES/YOUTUBE

Before Paramount’s official announcement, Top Gun: Maverick writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the creative team had already developed a story for the third installment.

During the May 2025 “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, McQuarrie said the idea was already set, crediting co-writer Ehren Kruger for the direction.

“I thought it would be [hard], and that’s a good place to go from as you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And [Maverick co-writer] Ehren Kruger pitched something, and I went, ‘Mmm, actually,’ and we had one conversation about it, and the framework is there,” he explained. “So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things — it’s the emotion,” he added.