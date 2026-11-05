Jen Affleck Claimed Her Marriage Was ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Before Shocking Split From Zac

Jen Affleck filed for divorce after praising her marriage. BY: MEGA

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star Jen Affleck said her marriage to Zac Affleck was “stronger than ever” before they ultimately split.

In an April 2025 interview, the 27-year-old reality figure reflected on their relationship post-break from filming, remarking, “[Our marriage is a] night and day difference at this point. Every single day we tell each other, we’re like, ‘If we can get through this, we can get through anything.’”

Jen Affleck Explained Her Decision to Document Marital Hardships

Jen Affleck revealed why she filmed her difficult marriage journey. BY: MEGA

She also addressed her choice to document their story on television, articulating her desire to highlight the authentic hurdles within long-term partnerships.

“I thought it was important to share a bit of the aftermath because that was kind of the reality of what was going on, and there was a lot that we were trying to navigate, but I also wanted to show that it’s just the reality of marriage sometimes,” she noted. “Sometimes you go through a rough patch, and for some people it’s the end and it ends with divorce, and for other people they fight through it and it ends up being a blessing in disguise.”

Zac Affleck Shared Parenting Moments as Divorce Proceedings Began

Zac Affleck posted parenting clips following the official divorce filing. BY: @JENNIFERLAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM

The optimistic outlook proved short-lived, as Jen officially filed court documents for divorce in a Utah jurisdiction on Tuesday, November 3, accompanied by a proposed arrangement for parental custody.

Details surrounding the petition remain sealed, and neither party has issued a public statement through formal representatives.

However, 30-year-old Zac recently shared a social media video capturing moments with their three young children, Nora, 5, Luca, 3, and Penny, 16 months, amid the news of their separation, which comes as the pair awaits the arrival of their fourth child.

Jen Affleck Disclosed Her Battle with Prenatal Depression

Jen Affleck opened up about fighting severe prenatal depression. BY: @JENNIFERLAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM

The upcoming birth follows a period of heightened emotional hardship for Jen, who publicly addressed the reemergence of her mental health struggles earlier in the year.

“Prenatal depression came back this pregnancy. Only this time, it came back even heavier,” she revealed on her social media, describing how dark thoughts dominated her early trimester. “It scared me. And if you’ve ever experienced depression, you know how isolating it can feel. Add moving to a new state, being pregnant, and trying to show up for your kids, and some days felt impossible.”

Jen Affleck Reflected on Faith and Offered Words of Encouragement

Jen Affleck shared inspiring words of faith and emotional healing. BY: @JENNIFERLAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM

Reflecting on her ongoing recovery process, Jen expressed gratitude toward her support network while emphasizing her reliance on faith during difficult times.

“I don’t believe depression is beautiful. It’s painful, confusing, and exhausting. But I do believe God can bring beauty from it,” she said.

“It has made me ask deeper questions. It has made me slow down. It has reminded me what really matters. It has taught me that strength sometimes looks like asking for help instead of pretending you’re OK. If sharing my story helps even one person feel less alone, then every vulnerable conversation has been worth it. If you’re quietly fighting a battle no one else can see, I’m so glad you’re still here,” she noted.