Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Can’t Stand the Idea of Using the Term ‘Anti-Aging’ for Her Beauty Line

Hailey Bieber hates the term 'anti-aging.' BY: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA

Hailey Bieber explained why she can’t stand the term “anti-aging” when it comes to beauty.

The supermodel and entrepreneur revealed she never intends to use the term for her ultra-popular beauty line Rhode in a new interview.

Hailey Bieber Hates the Term ‘Anti-Aging’

Hailey Bieber doesn’t like the term anti-aging. BY: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

While talking to a publication, Bieber explained why she takes issue with the controversial term.

“I hate saying anti-aging because I’m like, we’re all aging, so let’s not be anti about it,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “Let’s just support ourselves and support our skin.”

Hailey Bieber Got Candid About Postpartum Health Struggles

Hailey Bieber shared PMDD struggle. BY: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bieber made headlines when the interview was published as she revealed the health difficulties she experienced in the weeks after welcoming her son, Jack Blues, in 2024.

“After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it,” she revealed, referring to premenstrual dysphoric disorder — a condition which Johns Hopkins Medicine describes as “a much more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).”

“Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” the star continued. “When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey.”

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Rhode Empire

Rhode is huge. BY: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bieber first launched her beauty line, Rhode, in 2022. Since then, the skincare and makeup products she offered have become cult favorites and can be found in the makeup bags of the coolest women.

It has been so successful that, in 2025, the brand sold to e.l.f. Beauty for an eye-watering $1 billion, a testament to how coveted it is. Post-sale, Bieber now works as the chief creative officer for the label.

But Bieber is only getting started. “I really want Rhode to be completely global,” she told WWD. “I want it to be everywhere. In five years from now, I definitely want to see Rhode thriving in a global way.”

How Hailey Bieber Achieves Her Iconic Glow

Hailey Bieber often shares her beauty routine. BY: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bieber is probably one of the best possible people to sell fans skincare products, since she’s famous for always glowing.

Over the years, she has shared her skincare routine on many occasions.

In 2025, she told Vogue that after cleansing at night, she starts with the Rhode Glazing Mist, followed by the Glazing Milk.

“I use it in the morning, at night, as make-up prep,” she said. “I use it mixed with my foundation to kind of sheer [it] out, [to] give your skin this really beautiful, luminous second skin look. It’s just such a staple for me and I really could not live without it.”

She finishes off with SPF, before moving on to subtle makeup.