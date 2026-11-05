Jessie James Decker Jokes It’s ‘Scary’ to Bend Down Around Husband Eric Decker in Cheeky Video About His Libido: ‘Always Watching’

Jessie James Decker made a cheeky video about her husband, Eric Decker. BY: MEGA, @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

Jessie James Decker made a cheeky video about her husband’s sexual prowess.

The country pop singer, 38, uploaded the video on Instagram on November 4, joking about her husband Eric Decker’s appetite for some intimate time.

“Dropping things in your PJs while you’re married can be scary,” she wrote over the clip, which featured her in tight pink pajama pants and a matching cropped top.

‘Always Watching’

Jess James Decker uploaded the video on November 4. BY: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

Jessie James Decker’s Video

Jessie James Decker joked about her husband’s libido. BY: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

In the clip, Jessie dropped a pink sleep mask and looked around, seemingly for Eric, 39, before bending over to pick it up.

She proceeded to switch the camera angles so that viewers saw her perspective as she reached down to pick up her mask — but rather than simply grabbing it and moving on, her husband’s feet slid into frame as he took his position behind her while she was bent over.

“They always watching,” she captioned the video.

Commenters Chime In

Jessie James Decker said it was ‘scary’ to bend over around Eric Decker. BY: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the NSFW joke and quickly chimed in about Eric’s readiness to spend some time in the bedroom with his wife.

“The amount of times I’ve been dry humped in this exact situation,” one person joked, adding a laughing emoji.

“He said, ‘you assumed the position,’” another wrote, with a third adding, “May this love find me.”

“Ooo yehhhhh bow chicka wow wowwww,” a fifth chimed in, with still another commenting, “Girl, if you tell me in six weeks you’re having a fifth, I swear…”

When Did Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Get Married?

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have four children together. BY: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

Jessie and Eric began dating in 2011 after meeting through a mutual friend and tied the knot in 2013.

The pop star and the former NFL player have four children: Vivianne, 12, EricII, 11, Forrest, 8, and Denver, 2.

Earlier this month, Jessie showed off her kids’ matching six packs in a jaw-dropping family photo as they relaxed on the beach during fall break.

‘We Had a Strong Foundation’

Jessie James Decker opened up about her relationship with Eric Decker. BY: MEGA

Jessie has been open about her relationship with Eric in the past and frequently posts hilarious looks into their lighthearted family dynamic.

“We had a strong foundation to begin with, and we’re aligned on all of our views of life in general,” she said in an interview last year. “I think that you need to have that in your marriage.”

“You need that foundation of being on the same page, you know?” she added. “The way you raise your children, the way you want to handle money, everything.”