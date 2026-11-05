Megyn Kelly Says She’s ‘Not a Republican’ After Midterms: ‘I’ve Been a Registered Independent, and That’s Where I Will Always Be’

Following the GOP's midterms massacre, Megyn Kelly reiterated that she's 'not a Republican.' BY: MEGA

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly has again distanced herself from the Republican Party following their absolute bloodbath in the midterm elections.

On her Wednesday, November 4 podcast, she reiterated her political identity as she delivered a scorching post-mortem on MAGA and President Donald Trump.

“I’m a registered independent. I’m more right-leaning, I think, than your average independent, because when we hear how the independents feel, I’m always like, oh wow, how are they so easily swayed? But I’m not a Republican,” she expressed. “I’ve been a registered Democrat. I’ve been a registered Republican, and for the past 20 years, I’ve been a registered Independent, and that’s where I will always be because I will never put back on a team jersey for either one of these parties in whom I do not believe.”

‘This Is Finally the Chance for the Republican Party Not to Throw Away MAGA Core Ideals’

Megyn Kelly offered a brutal post-mortem midterms assessment of Donald Trump’s presidency. BY: MEGA

Despite that, she still has some faith in the GOP to keep core MAGA ideals that she considers to be good.

“But the Republicans have an opportunity here… I do believe that this is finally the chance for the Republican Party not to throw away MAGA core ideals, which are good, which are important, and which Trump should be credited for thrusting upon the American people who refused to listen to him, upon the political class which refused to listen to people like the working class suffering. Still, they need to take the good, discard the bad, and come up with a new way forward,” she said.

Kelly Says the GOP Needs a Rebrand

Kelly enouraged the Republican Party to rebuild and rebrand. BY: MEGA

In light of the Republican rout on Tuesday, Kelly said the GOP needs to rebuild and rebrand if it intends to remain a viable political power.

“The Republican Party and the Republicans who are not considered MAGA are no longer beholden to any one group because guess what? They don’t have your back. But just forget it. Forget about yesterday’s factions. Forget about old establishment. Forget about MAGA. Forget about neocon. Forget about non-interventionists. You gotta rebuild, my friends. Start from scratch,” she advised.

‘You Can’t Ride the Trump Coattails Anymore’

Kelly disputed Trump’s claim that he would have won by a landslide if he was on the ballot. BY: MEGA

She also effectively advised her listeners to jump off the Trump train.

“You can’t ride the Trump coattails anymore. They are non-existent. He cannot save you. This wouldn’t have gone differently if Trump hadn’t been on the ballot, because he effectively was,” explained the podcaster. “This was a referendum on him and his policies. So it’s a lie. It’s not true. It’s Trump’s spin to say it would have been a landslide for Republicans had he been on the ballot. That’s just not true.”

He Can’t Handle the Truth

Kelly said Trump is allergic to the truth. BY: MEGA

The formerly staunch MAGA podcaster, 55, highlighted the 80-year-old president’s notoriously thin skin as he blamed everyone but himself for the midterm losses.

“Everyone knows he can’t handle the truth about losing. He’s allergic to that word,” she declared. “Of course, he’s blaming everyone other than himself. So far, he’s blamed Fox News. He’s blamed the Republican candidates themselves. He has not taken any of the blame himself, even though he spent the past three months telling everybody, ‘Pretend I’m on the ballot.'”



“Now that they have, he ignores and forgets that advice,” she noted. “But the bottom line is that a message was sent, and there is a chance to rebuild this party. It’s happened over and over and over again, where a party gets crushed, absolutely devastated in one election, and as short as two years later, they come back with a roar.”