Donald Trump Casts Doubt on Whether J.D. Vance Will Run for President in 2028: ‘Maybe He Won’t’

Donald Trump adds doubt to speculation that J.D. Vance will run for president in 2028. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump cast doubt on Vice President J.D. Vance’s 2028 presidential prospects, remarking, “Maybe he won’t run,” just hours after Vance publicly blamed the administration’s war with Iran for major Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters from the White House construction site on Wednesday, November 4, Trump addressed the election results after Democrats projected majorities, winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Early Wednesday, the 42-year-old Veep posted on X, stating, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” pointing to soaring gas and diesel prices stemming from the war in Iran.

Trump Won’t Say Whether He Backs Vance as His Successor

Vance blamed the Republican Party’s midterm losses on Donald Trump’s war in Iran. BY: MEGA

While Trump acknowledged that short-term gas price spikes from the war likely contributed to voter dissatisfaction, he defended the conflict as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and stated he would not have done anything differently.

“Well, that’s it. I knew he was… I know how he feels about it. I think it was fine, yeah. I thought it was good. We knew that. I knew that when I went in. And we stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump remained non-committal about whether he would back Vance as his successor, noting, “You don’t know who’s talking about running. … You can have people running. You can have a lot of people. Maybe or a lot of people are running. Maybe nobody’s going to run. Maybe he won’t run. I don’t know who’s going to run.”

Vance’s Popularity Has Plummeted to Historic Lows

Vance is historically unpopular. BY: MEGA

Vance, whose favorability sits at historic lows in negative double digits, around -12 to -15 points, previously said he would evaluate his 2028 options after the midterms, though he expected Trump to support him if he entered the race.

‘Someone Is Going to Run on 2028 No Matter What President Trump Says’

Vance has also expressed doubt that Trump will even endorse his run. BY: MEGA

The bruising midterm cycle and public split over the Iran war have opened the door for other potential Republican contenders, including figures such as Sen. Ted Cruzof Texas and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

‘He Wouldn’t Do Anything Different’

The VP hasn’t announced if he’ll run for president. BY: MEGA

Speaking with CNN’sDana Bash, correspondent Kristen Holmes said, “I can assure you one thing, Dana: someone is going to run in 2028, no matter what President Trump says. Now, there’s another part of that response, where he says that Vance’s comments, he agrees with them, but he still doesn’t say it’s the war. He says it’s higher prices that the war led to. And that, again, he repeated, he doubled down on this idea: he wouldn’t have done anything differently.”