Vera Wang’s ‘Scary’ Thin Frame Draws Fresh Worries as Fans Say Fashion Designer, 77, Looked ‘Malnourished’ at CFDA Awards

Vera Wang sparked fan concern after a recent red carpet appearance. BY: MEGA

Vera Wang’s latest red carpet appearance has raised fans’ concerns about her health.

The 77-year-old stepped out in New York City on Monday, November 2 for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a barely-there look from her iconic fashion house.

Vera Wang Made an Appearance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards

Vera Wang walked the red carpet of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on November 2. BY: MEGA

The racy two-piece outfit featured a black bandeau top with sheer detailing at the center and a high-waisted maxi skirt.

She styled her hair in Y2K-inspired pigtails, accessorizing with a statement gold ring and a leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

Wang joined A-list attendees, including Anna Wintour, Matt Damon, Zoé Kravitz, Naomi Osaka, for the star-studded event at the Big Apple’s American Museum of Natural History.

Fans Were Concerned About Vera Wang’s Thin Frame

Before becoming an iconic fashion designer, Vera Wang was a competitive figure skater. BY: MEGA

Though fans praised the designer’s ageless appearance, others shared a more controversial opinion.

“She looks old and malnourished,” one user wrote, while another critic accused Wang of using GLP-1 medication, writing, “Ozempic at that age is very dangerous. This is scary.”

“She should be in a better position than most to design appropriate clothes for herself so that she doesn’t look half naked,” a third added. “It’s about the clothes, not skin on bones.”

‘I’m Just Going to Keep Prodding on’

Vera Wang shifted her focus to fashion after failing to make the 1968 U.S. Olympic team. BY: MEGA

Though Wang has yet to address concerns about her weight, the former figure skater is known for her age-defying outlook and previously discussed her philosophy on getting older ahead of her 75th birthday in April 2024.

“I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett [age 93] or Queen Elizabeth II [who ruled the British monarchy for seven decades until she was 96], I’m just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I’m able to do my best work more and more,” she told People at the time. “I’m really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That’s what it’s all about, really.”

Vera Wang Considered Ending Her Birthday Celebrations

Vera Wang marked her 77th birthday on June 27, 2026. BY: MEGA

Wang admitted that after turning 75, she considered not celebrating her birthdays anymore.

“A lot of my friends don’t want to. They say, ‘I’m too old.’ I said, ‘It’s not about being old. It’s about being here and living, and we should celebrate that,” she explained in June 2025. “But you have to celebrate every year that you’re alive. That’s just how I feel.”







