Stephen King, 79, Walks With Cane in NYC for Rare Event Celebrating New Novel ‘Other Worlds Than These’

Stephen King was spotted walking with a cane during a rare NYC outing. BY: MEGA

Stephen King made a rare public appearance in New York City on Wednesday, November 4, as the legendary horror author was spotted walking with a cane ahead of an event celebrating his latest novel, Other Worlds Than These.

The 79-year-old writer was recently spotted walking on a busy sidewalk using a walking aid.

King’s outing came ahead of a sold-out literary event in Brooklyn, where he was scheduled to discuss his new book with best-selling author Emma Straub, the daughter of his late collaborator Peter Straub.

Inside Stephen King’s NYC Sighting

Stephen King stepped out in NYC ahead of his book event. BY: @STEPHENKING/INSTAGRAM

The famous novelist dressed casually in a black sweater, dark green puffer vest, jeans and sneakers. Stephen completed his outfit with his signature eyeglasses as he walked through the city.

The public sighting was particularly notable given the author’s infrequent appearances at literary events.

Stephen King’s ‘Other Worlds Than These’ Completes Fantasy Trilogy

Stephen King’s new book marks the ‘final installment’ of his fantasy trilogy. BY: @STEPHENKING/INSTAGRAM

Stephen’s latest book, Other Worlds Than These, was released on October 6 and serves as the final installment in the fantasy trilogy he began with Peter.

They first teamed up for The Talisman in 1984, followed by its 2001 sequel, Black House. Hosted by Books Are Magic, the event took place Wednesday evening at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn.

According to the official site, tickets sold out on their September 24 launch date, costing $10 for general entry and $41 with a signed book.

Stephen King’s Horror Classics Inspire Major Hollywood Adaptations

Stephen King’s horror classic ‘It’ inspired several successful screen adaptations. BY: MEGA

Beyond his latest release, Stephen remains one of the most influential figures in horror fiction, with novels such as Carrie, The Shining, It and Misery inspiring numerous film and television adaptations.

His 1986 novel It became a successful film franchise featuring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, following the 1990 television miniseries starring Tim Curry. The story also inspired HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry.

Meanwhile, Misery was adapted into a 1990 film directed by Rob Reiner, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, who won an Academy Award for her performance.

The psychological thriller later reached Broadway in 2015, marking Bruce Willis‘ Broadway debut alongside Laurie Metcalf.

Stephen’s 1974 novel Carrie also inspired several adaptations, beginning with Brian De Palma‘s 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta and Piper Laurie.

Stephen King’s Verdict on Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’

Mike Flanagan revealed King was ‘very excited’ about the new ‘Carrie’ storyline. BY: MEGA

Stephen’s work continues to attract Hollywood interest, with filmmaker Mike Flanagan recently discussing his approach to adapting Carrie for Amazon Prime Video.

The eight-episode series, executive produced by Stephen, has reportedly been renewed for Season 2.

Last month, Mike said that he didn’t need Stephen’s permission to change the original story. The filmmaker said Stephen was “very excited” about the show’s exploration of “the legacy of other powerful women.”

Mike also told the publication that he is “desperate” to adapt Stephen’s The Dark Tower series next.