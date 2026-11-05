Kylie Jenner Kisses Sister Kendall While Celebrating Model’s Birthday: Watch

Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared a silly sister moment! BY: MEGA, KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner proved just how close they really are!

The Jenner sisters got up close and personal, sharing a smooch as they celebrated Kendall’s birthday in a silly clip posted to their older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram on Wednesday, November 4.

Kendall Jenner Told Kylie ‘Kiss Me!’

Khloé Kardashian posted the video for Kendall Jenner’s 31st birthday. BY: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

In the video, which appears to be from the model’s 30th birthday celebration last year, she wrapped her arms around Kylie.

The Khy founder sported a tight black dress that accentuated her famous curves and put her cleavage on full display. Kendall opted for a slightly dressier option in a silk two-piece that showed off her chiseled abs, finishing off her look with a pair of statement earrings.

The 31-year-old cuddled up to her younger sister at the start of the clip, before demanding a smooch.

“Kiss me!” the supermodel said as Kylie obliged, planting a smooch on her older sister’s lips.

‘The Cutest Sister Bond Ever’

Social media users were obsessed with the upload. BY: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé, who wrote in the caption, “I love these two little pigeons” and “Happy Birthday to my Kenny, my forever love,” shared additional snaps of herself and Kendall through the carousel to ring in her special day.

“Kendall loves her Kylie for real the cutest sister bond ever I swear 😩‼️💞,” one person gushed about the pair’s relationship. “Those eyes by kylie before kissing Kenny 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another said about the video.

Kendall Jenner’s Family Shared Additional Shoutouts

Kylie Jenner said she ‘is who she is’ because of Kendall Jenner. BY: MEGA

For her birthday this week, Kendall received a lot of love from her family online, including a heartfelt message from Kylie.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with Kendall from their childhood.

“I am who I am because of who you’ve been to me. happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie,” she wrote in the caption.

Khloé continued her lengthy post, calling her “my forever love.”

“No matter how much life changes or how many chapters we live, there will always be a part of me that sees you as my little angel baby. And there will never be a version of this life where I’m not beside you, loving you, believing in you, and cheering you on,” the mother-of-two wrote.

Kris Jenner Called Kendall Her ‘Angel Girl’

Kim Kardashian also posted on her Instagram Stories for Kendall Jenner. BY: KYLIE JENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian also shared a message to her “little baby Kenny.”

“Happiest of birthdays. I know this year is gonna bring you so much joy, and I can’t wait to be right by your side to witness another magical year,” Kim wrote in an Instagram Story, alongside a picture of her giving baby Kendall a kiss on the cheek.

Momager Kris Jenner also shared an Instagram tribute of her own, calling her daughter her “angel girl.”

The matriarch added that she is “so proud” of everything Kendall has accomplished and “even more proud” of the woman she is.

“You are kind, passionate, patient, funny, loving, smart, creative, gentle, loyal, and you give 100 percent of yourself to everything you do and to everyone you love,” Kris concluded.