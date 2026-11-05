Melania Trump Pushed Donald Trump to Tell Stephen Miller He Went ‘Too Far’ With ICE Raids After Her Friends Got Deported: Report

Melania Trump's comments reportedly made Donald Trump believe immigration enforcement had gone 'too far.' BY: MEGA

The Trump administration’s violent immigration crackdown in 2026 might have looked even worse if it were not for the influence of an unlikely source: First Lady Melania Trump.

The shadowy FLOTUS reportedly got into Donald Trump‘s ear and asked him to rein in White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of the administration’s hardline immigration policy, because the deportations were targeting her friends.

Melania Trump Told Donald to Rein in Stephen Miller

Melania Trump spoke out when ICE activity began hitting too close to home. BY: MEGA

Melania’s unexpected influence in her husband’s immigration stances were revealed in a Wall Street Journal post-mortem on Republicans’ seismic defeat in the 2026 midterms.

Per the report, Melania was upset that ICE nabbed former model Amanda Ungaro, the ex-girlfriend of Trump envoy and friend Paolo Zampolli, who claimed he introduced Melania to Donald.

Melania confronted Donald about the raids, which led to Donald telling aides he felt the immigration crackdown had gone “too far.”

Donald Trump Has Tried to Distance Himself From Immigration Enforcement Violence

Donald Trump did not want to be associated with the violence in Minnesota. BY: MEGA

The president demonstrated that he was not happy with the violence of immigration activity earlier this year, particularly in Minnesota, where immigration officers killed U.S. citizensRenee Good and Alex Pretti.

The Journal reported that Donald asked then-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to insulate him from backlash while members of his administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance and then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, tried to argue that the Michigan residents were “domestic terrorists,” despite the claims not being supported by video evidence.

Donald ultimately fired Kristi and ordered Border Czar Tom Homan to go to Minnesota and “fix” the optics problem.

ICE Proved Poisonous for Republicans

ICE activity proved deeply unpopular among voters. BY: MEGA

ICE proved to be top of mind for voters across the country in the November 3 midterms.

Hispanic counties that Donald won in the 2024 election swung hard toward Democrats in the midterms, contributing to the Democratic routs in states like Texas, which elected its first Democratic Senator since the ’80s in James Talarico and elected a Democratic governor in Gina Hinojosa.

Furthermore, states that experienced violent ICE activity, such as Maine and Minnesota, also leaned left. A recent report from The Boston Globe argued that the perceived indifference towards ICE from Maine’s longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins led to her defeat after 30 years in office.

Melania Trump’s White House Role Continues to Puzzle

Melania is now being positioned as a diplomat. BY: MEGA

Melania’s role in the White House has been the subject of intense scrutiny, particularly as her husband grows increasingly close to his young aide, Natalie Harp. There are conflicting reports about whether Melania is bothered by Donald’s closeness to the much younger Natalie or grateful that another woman is taking up his attention. Melania is also rumored to only show up with her husband if she is paid to do so.

The White House is now using her as a diplomat in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. On November 5, Melania spoke to reporters about her efforts toward ending the war, touting a supposed “ceasefire” that she helped to achieve.

In reality, the ceasefire took place in the small town of Oleshky and was put into place to allow for humanitarian aid and the evacuation of citizens.