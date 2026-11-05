Glenn Close Says She’s ‘Lazy’ When It Comes to Beauty and Fashion: ‘I Can’t Stand Spending Time on Myself’

Glenn Close called herself 'lazy' in a new interview. BY: MEGA

Tony, Emmy and Honorary Oscar winner Glenn Close has deemed herself “lazy.”

The star revealed that she likes to keep things low maintenance, especially when it comes to her beauty routine, in an interview released on November 4.

“I’m lazy,” she admitted. “I can’t stand spending time on myself!”

‘Torture Is Going to Get Your Nails Done’

Glenn Close admitted that she doesn’t like to spend time on herself. BY: MEGA

The 79-year-old admitted that she’s never bothered to learn how to properly groom herself and has never really had a passion for style or beauty.

“Torture is going to get your nails done,” she shared. “And I’ve never known how to do my hair!”

“Actresses who just flock to all the fashion shows,” Close added. “It’s my idea of f——- h—!”

‘I Never Had a Style’

Glenn Close admitted she doesn’t ‘have a style.’ BY: MEGA

The legendary star later admitted that she’s never thought of herself as someone with “style” despite having an impressive collection of vintage costumes.

“I’ve never had a style,” she shared. “My daughter has style. She knows how to put things together. I really don’t.”

“I’m always grateful for a costume,” she continued. “Because I know who I am in a costume. I don’t always know who I am when I’m not in a costume. I feel I’m still an unfinished character.”

Glenn Close Talks Beauty

Glenn Close doesn’t think of herself as a classic beauty. BY: MEGA

The Sunrise on the Reaping star explained that she’d never thought of herself as a “classic beauty,” which may have affected her disinterest in all things style.

“To be really beautiful on film, you need a small nose, big eyes and a beautiful mouth,” she explained. “Like Rose Byrne. Meryl [Streep] – she has a much more aquiline nose.”

“And she just was magic on film because of the proportions of her face,” she gushed. “I’ve never played the beauty. I have a big bulbous nose.”

Close claimed that as she ages, she’s found that her “nose is getting bigger.”

“My chin is getting bigger,” Close joked. “So I think they’ll meet very soon.”

Glenn Close Opens Up About Her ‘Hunger Games’ Character

Glenn Close opened up about her insecurities. BY: MEGA

Close leaned into her insecurities for a “terrifying” look in her upcoming film Sunrise of the Reaping, which comes out on November 20.

“She’s kind of like Cruella,” she said of her character, Drusilla. “You don’t see the character until you get into the full makeup and drag of it all.”

“I think it aged me, like, 50 years,” she quipped in an interview, later adding that she was grateful for the transformation, “It was a great playground.”